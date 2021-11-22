ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Weekend Wanderer: What Global Supply Chain Issues?

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NnAZJ_0d3rfxdj00
Image via VISTA Today

By: Wendi Rank

I took to heart those news articles about global supply chain issues affecting Christmas after I was lectured about the tilapia.

My parents eat tilapia all the time, so they purchase it by the bag. I mean, by the bag. These are large bags, crammed with four or five tilapia filets.

These bags are ten dollars. But with the global supply chain issues driving up food prices, the sacks o’ fish are now eleven dollars.

This was the tinder for the lecture.

My feeling is this: If you don’t like paying eleven dollars for tilapia (“That’s a 10 percent increase, Wendi! Ten!”), don’t buy tilapia. I guarantee you won’t miss it. It’s not critical for life like chocolate chip cookies or a good stout. Just skip it.

That was how I learned if your parents are mad about the 10 percent cost increase in tilapia, they’re not going to think your suggestion to forget the tilapia is valid. Or funny.

Not only was the tilapia more expensive, but my parents’ grocery store was out of it. As in gone. Empty.

I’m not sure who out there is buying all the tilapia. But I’d like to tell you there are other proteins available. If you could leave a bag or two of tilapia, it would sure make my life easier.

I headed to my grocery store, Sir Galahad to my parents’ King Arthur, my quest one for fish instead of the Holy Grail.

I did not share Galahad’s success.

No tilapia. None. Even at $11 a bag, people were gobbling tilapia faster than the global supply chain could replace it.

Staring at the empty tilapia shelf, the dots connected in my head. If people are buying $11 bags of tilapia like they’re Rockefellers with terrible palates, I might not be able to get Christmas gifts.

So I got to work.

By Halloween, half of my Christmas shopping was done.

I was feeling pretty good. Until I was hit by the equivalent of a cardboard box.

If you have kids, you know what I mean. You buy the Leapfrogs and sensory tables, hoping to impress teachers with your kid’s genius. But the most fun your kid ever has is the day there’s a cardboard box in the house.

Well, my cardboard box was a secondhand shop we discovered near our cabin.

I have scoured the internet for things to do at the cabin. When it rains, or turns bitter cold, the hikes don’t cut it, and the ice cream stand closes.

What I really should have done was ask my father-in-law, who grew up with the cabin.

Last weekend, he told us about a secondhand shop a short drive from our cabin. I loaded the kids up in the pouring rain on Saturday, the shop in my sights.

I took two pandemic-battered teenagers to a secondhand shop in rural Pennsylvania. I figured it would go over about as well as the time I brought home my pierced and tattooed boyfriend to meet my Marine Corps dad.

Instead, it went as well as the time I brought home an Army officer to meet my dad.

He didn’t speak in grunts like the pierced guy.

The shop was a sprawling complex, easy to lose a kid or two in. Old-fashioned sodas greeted us at the door.

Score.

I spotted one of my kids trying on a purple suede jacket. The other I found giggling at a bare-bottomed sculpture. They were charmed by old Christmas ornaments, baffled by cassette tapes.

“They’re obviously movies,” one of my kids said. “But what for? How do you use them?”

Nothing makes you feel old faster than explaining Bobby Brown cassettes were how you listened to music in 1986 because iTunes wasn’t invented and CDs were for rich people.

Nothing, that is, until you find a VHS of Dirty Dancing and that Army officer your dad likes so much calls it “antique.”

I didn’t argue. What’s the point when both Jerry Orbach and Patrick Swayze are dead?

The kid we code named Silas followed us around with a thick roll of red ribbon, assuring us the $5 price tag was the key to all happiness.

But $5 gets you halfway to a bag of tilapia. We passed.

The kids bought a small, gold duck. They bought the old-fashioned soda and a pack of Mallo Cups. They challenged their dad to pinball in the arcade.

“He’s so good!” the kid we call Titus exclaimed. “It’s because he’s tall.” Which I didn’t exactly agree with but couldn’t factually dispute either.

It was about this time I began thinking this could be a cardboard box Christmas. I could keep the global supply issues from my door by finishing my Christmas shopping with small business. Secondhand business.

And if that secondhand shop could sell some tilapia, I’d be all set.

Comments / 0

Related
accesswdun.com

UNG professor explains supply chain issue

As the United States economy continues to deal with a supply chain dilemma, the effects may be felt by Christmas shoppers this holiday season. Zuoming Liu, a professor at the Mike Cottrell College of Business at the University of North Georgia, said on not only are some products harder to come by, but prices are going up as well.
BUSINESS
WOLF

Supply chain issues touch the gun industry

PA - (WOLF) — Hunting season officially starts Saturday; national supply chain issues have touched many industries, guns included. Douglas Braff spoke to the Pennsylvania game commission and a local gun shop owner to see how it is in our area. Mike Steingraber, Game Warden Supervisor of the PA Game...
BELLEFONTE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
fox5atlanta.com

Global supply chain impacting metro Atlanta businesses

ATLANTA - The supply chain disruption continues to be a problem for shoppers and business owners this holiday season. Right now, many people have been waiting weeks, even months for items to be shipped. The delay has impacted everything from groceries to household supplies to Christmas decorations. "Overall, there's a...
RETAIL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley stores dealing with supply-chain issues

Toys that David Bishop ordered for Christmas at Big Bang Comics and Collectables likely won’t be here until well after the holidays. Early in November, he still was waiting for the arrival of Halloween items, which he expected would show up at some point this month. “I figure by Easter,...
SEWICKLEY, PA
First Coast News

Jacksonville furniture store tackles supply chain issues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The busiest shopping weekend of the year continues with Small Business Saturday and many local store owners in our area hope that you buy local. The supply chain issues have raised prices on everything from food to gas and have also caused issues with local retailers, but one store in particular hopes to find a way around some of their supply chain problems.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Orbach
Person
Patrick Swayze
WITN

Winterville business tackles supply chain issues

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As local businesses compete against national chain stores this Thanksgiving and Black Friday, a business in Winterville hoped to tackle issues, such as the supply-chain crisis, by fully stocking their shelves. “When it’s just coming from down the road it’s a lot easier than being shipped...
WINTERVILLE, NC
Jonesboro Sun

Supply chain issues effecting local small businesses

JONESBORO — With Christmas just around the corner, local small businesses are geared up to meet consumer needs; however, supply chains are causing a few issues for some local businesses. While supply has been an issue for some local stores, others stores noted no issues this year. Due to COVID-19,...
JONESBORO, AR
WRDW-TV

PigFeathers Farm in Hephzibah faces supply-chain issues

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - PigFeathers Farm is in Hephzibah and owned by Kenny and Lisa Bottoms. They raise pastured pork and poultry and practice regenerative agriculture giving everything a purpose. But supply chain issues are making it difficult for them to continue to expand. We caught up with them to...
HEPHZIBAH, GA
mycouriertribune.com

Supply chain issues cause Thanksgiving price jump

Turkey, gravy and all the fixings make for many happy campers around my house during the Thanksgiving season. Unfortunately, as we’ve been reporting and have seen firsthand statewide, the ongoing supply chain hold ups combined with inflation will hit our wallets on these purchases, too. Compared to last year’s average...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Gifts#Wanderer#Food Prices#Chocolate Chip Cookies
Vindy.com

Supply-chain issues show need to buy American

It’s hard to believe that today already brings the traditional start of the holiday shopping season. Unlike last year, when we struggled with restrictions brought on by COVID-19, area residents eagerly have been anticipating the opportunity to, once again, experience holiday “door buster” bargains, early bird free gifts with purchases and even just shopping in-person among the crowds.
SMALL BUSINESS
voiceofmuscatine.com

Farm Bureau economist on holiday supply chain issues

Farm Bureau economist on holiday supply chain issues. American Farm Bureau’s chief economist says clogged supply chains could make the holidays more challenging. Roger Cryan says the pandemic led to consumers clogging supply lanes with purchases of goods instead of services. “The ports are full of things that farmers and...
AGRICULTURE
NBC4 Columbus

Supply chain issues hit Central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Whether you’re on the hunt for the hottest electronics or sticking with stocking stuffers, you might need to start your holiday shopping sooner than later. Waiting to snag the best deals on Black Friday, or even Cyber Monday, could jeopardize whether your gifts arrive in time this year. “Anything you see, anything […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Army
downbeach.com

Supply chain issues delay completion of ‘Lucy’ playground

MARGATE – Maybe Santa can fulfill the wishes of good little boys and girls hoping to have a new playground to enjoy this winter. International supply chain issues have impacted the local community as items needed to complete construction of the much anticipated Lucy the Elephant playground on Jerome Avenue between the tennis and basketball courts are “lost at sea.”
TENNIS
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy