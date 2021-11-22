ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Hour One Announces the Launch of Reals, a Self-Serve AI-Video Creation Platform, to Power the Next Generation of Business Storytelling

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHour One, a video creation platform powered by AI and photoreal presenters, announced the launch of Reals: a first-of-its-kind self-serve digital presenter creation platform designed to help businesses develop and create more engaging content through video storytelling. Recent years have seen content-driven customer engagement become a central growth driver...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamingintelligence.com

888 launches ‘SheLEADS’ programme to inspire next generation of female leaders

London-listed online betting and gaming operator 888 has launched SheLEADS, an innovative employee programme that aims to accelerate the development of women across 888’s international offices. The programme will see 31 colleagues selected as ‘SheLEADERS’, who will meet for weekly development sessions led by external experts aimed at enhancing their...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Make it Rein this Holiday with a Scalable Approach to Personalization

In an era where personalization has become an absolute necessity, as brands queue up for the holiday, many are likely building dozens of micro-segments to capture the needs and preferences of various audiences that will inevitably seek out their products this busy shopping season. Commonly associated with 1:1 personalization, this...
aithority.com

OspreyData launches Mobile Product To Extend The Power Of Its Vision Platform & Flight AI Solutions In Oilfield Production

OspreyData, a leader in Artificial Intelligence-based Production Optimization solutions for Oil & Gas producers, proudly announces the launch of the OspreyData Vision platform on all mobile devices. OspreyData Vision’s full Desktop capabilities are now accessible on any smartphone or tablet, regardless of size or operating system. With this release, OspreyData gives all its users a seat in the “Virtual Control Center” – Production Engineers, Artificial Lift Technicians & Lease Operators can access critical operating information and mitigate evolving issues from virtually anywhere.
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

Prevision.io Launches First Pay-As-You-Go AI Management Platform to Make AI Accessible to All Companies

Launching on Google Cloud, Prevision.io removes pricing and service barriers to companies implementing machine learning models. Prevision.io has launched a first-of-its-kind AI Management Platform on Google Cloud, enabling companies that have a limited amount of resources and infrastructure the ability to now support robust AI projects. Marketing Technology News: MarTech...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Serve#The Next Generation#Nbcuniversal#Customer Engagement#Ai#Marketing Technology News#Martech Interview#Amber Engine
Silicon Republic

Paradigm launches $2.5bn fund for ‘next generation’ of crypto companies

The VC, started by one of the founders of Coinbase, has launched what is said to be the largest crypto fund ever raised. Paradigm has launched a new $2.5bn fund to back the “next generation of crypto companies and protocols”. This crypto-focused VC was founded in 2018 by Matt Huang...
MARKETS
aithority.com

BigBear.ai And Palantir Announce Strategic Partnership, Combining AI-powered Products With Next Generation Operating Platform

BigBear.ai, a leading provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data analytics, and cyber solutions, and Palantir Technologies Inc., a software company that builds enterprise data platforms for use by organizations with complex and sensitive data environments, today announced that they have entered into a commercial partnership under which BigBear.ai’s and Palantir’s products will be integrated to extend the operating system for the modern enterprise with data and AI that provide advice and other actionable insights for complex business decisions.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

KDDI to Launch Next-gen Digital Advertising Platform with Supership

KDDI and Supership, Japan's leader in data-driven digital advertising, are jointly developing a next-generation digital advertising platform scheduled to launch in January 2022. The platform will prioritize data privacy while serving highly relevant advertising based on customer lifestyles. At the core, the patented technology provided by Novatiq enables advertisers to...
TECHNOLOGY
CIO

Next-generation Warehouse Management Powered by AWS

In any of the large manufacturing, mining, shipping, or retail and consumer packaged goods (CPG) industries, the business rationalizes manufacturing costs by optimizing production and warehousing operations. Since several warehouse functions continue to be human-intensive, intelligent next-generation enterprise warehouse management is now a business imperative. Enterprises need to mitigate disruption...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Marketing
aithority.com

Mate Labs Launches ‘Crest’, An AI-Powered Inventory Planning & Demand Forecasting Tool for E-Comm Businesses to Avoid Out-Of-Stock, Fulfill Demand & Grow Revenue

In order to help Direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands & online businesses scale up and avoid being out-of-stock this holiday season, Mate Labs has launched their new AI-powered tool Crest to empower businesses to capture every opportunity by harnessing the power of AI-based Advanced Planning. Crest is an end-to-end automated planning tool built with technology used by global brands which can now be accessed by SMEs that lack internal planning team and tools, prior expertise, or large capital pool.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Virtuoso Lands $13 Million Series a to Further Develop Codeless, AI-Powered Test Automation Platform

Virtuoso, the company leading the quality-first revolution with its game-changing AI-powered testing automation platform, has announced a $13.3 million Series A round led by Paladin Capital and joined by Mubadala Capital and existing investors Crane Venture Partners, Forward Partners and Downing Ventures. Virtuoso’s mission is to reimagine software testing. Their...
SOFTWARE
finextra.com

CommBank's x15ventures launches AI-based shopping platform for Gen Z

Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s (CBA) venture-scaling entity, x15ventures, has launched its newest venture, Cheddar, a brand and deal discovery app that rewards Gen Z and millennial Australians for shopping with popular brands. Cheddar uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help customers discover personalised brands, authentic content and deals, as well as...
TECHNOLOGY
suasnews.com

Percepto launches new drone and advanced AI-powered analytics for its 2022

Percepto, pioneering autonomous inspection with industrial robotics, announced today the launch of its upgraded 2022 Autonomous Inspection & Monitoring (AIM) platform and its new Air Mobile drone. Recently listed in TIME magazine’s 100 Best Inventions of 2021, Percepto offers the only end-to-end solution powered by AI to collate and streamline all visual data for accurate actionable insights.
ELECTRONICS
martechseries.com

Hiya Launches Adaptive AI: Industry’s First Self-Learning Call Protection System That Hunts and Shuts Down Illegal Callers in Real-Time

Hiya, the leading call performance management cloud, today announced the launch of Adaptive AI––a new capability of Hiya Protect that marks the industry’s first self-learning system that proactively hunts and shuts down illegal callers in real-time. Adaptive AI observes the patterns left by spammers in the network traffic and adapts in real-time to block them without the need for human retraining or historical data. This new capability is informed by live data streams from wireless carriers, smartphone devices, and apps, and enables Hiya Protect to detect 20% more spam calls than reactive number-based technologies currently on the market, even if spammers change their phone numbers, carriers, call paths, and more.
SOFTWARE
thepaypers.com

ADCB-Egypt launches AI-powered fraud detection solution through SAS

ADCB-Egypt and SAS have announced their partnership for the implementation of Egypt’s first AI-powered fraud detection solution aimed at enhancing the bank’s real time fraud prevention capabilities. The partnership will enable the bank to monitor multiple channels such as Internet banking, mobile banking, Interactive Voice Response (IVR), and cards transactions....
TECHNOLOGY
investing.com

Game Developer, AEXLAB Announces the Launch of New AI-generated NFTs

AEXLAB, a virtual reality technology and game development studio, introduces its collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in partnership with Metadrop, an NFT drop platform. The NFT assets, named VAILIENS, are algorithmically generated via artificial intelligence and playable in VAIL VR, created by AEXLAB. In a partnership announced on Tuesday, AEXLAB...
VIDEO GAMES
AlleyWatch

nTopology Raises $65M for its Next Generation Engineering Design Software Platform

Additive manufacturing has disrupted the entire manufacturing process paving the way for the rapid adoption of 3D printing to create stronger, lighter, more complex parts and systems. nTopology is the first engineering design software built natively for this shift to generative design. The company’s nTop platform accelerates the design process through reusable workflows, allowing design teams to model different materials virtually and on the fly rather than having to build multiple prototypes. Used by engineers working in a range of industries from aerospace, automotive, medical, and consumer products, the platform can run 3,000 possible iterations in an hour. Within the next 5 years, engineering companies will shift production of 30% of all parts to additive or advanced manufacturing processes. nTopology customers include organizations like GE Health, Renishaw, U.S. Airforce, and Lockheed Martin.
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces “Sell a Service” App

New Link In Bio App Empowers Creators to Monetize Their Influence and Skills. Koji, the world’s most powerful Link in Bio platform and the leading app store for social media, today announced the launch of Sell a Service, a new app that allows creators to seamlessly promote, sell, and fulfill services directly from their Link in Bio.
CELL PHONES
thefastmode.com

Kontron Partners Hailo to Launch Next-Gen AI Edge Inference Solutions

Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT/Embedded Computing Technology (ECT), has forged a strategic technology partnership with leading AI (Artificial Intelligence) chipmaker Hailo to offer next generation AI edge inference solutions. The advanced Hailo-8 AI processor, performing at 26 tera-operations per second (TOPS) at a typical power consumption of less...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Bridgeline and Optimizely Partner to Release First B2B Site Search Connector

Bridgeline Digital, Inc., a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today a new partnership with Optimizely, a leader in the IDC Marketscape for B2B Commerce. Optimizely will use Bridgeline’s Hawksearch platform to grow their B2B customer’s online revenue with AI-powered product search. Hawksearch will be the first fully integrated, out-of-the-box...
SOFTWARE
design-reuse.com

BrainChip Partners with MegaChips to Develop Next-Generation Edge-Based AI Solutions

Laguna Hills, Calif. – November 21, 2021 – BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), (OTCQX: BCHPY) a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology and the world’s first commercial producer of neuromorphic AI chips and IP, today announced that MegaChips, a pioneer in the ASIC industry, has licensed BrainChip Akida™ IP to enhance and grow its technology positioning for next-generation, Edge-based AI solutions.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy