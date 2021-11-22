Hour One Announces the Launch of Reals, a Self-Serve AI-Video Creation Platform, to Power the Next Generation of Business Storytelling
Hour One, a video creation platform powered by AI and photoreal presenters, announced the launch of Reals: a first-of-its-kind self-serve digital presenter creation platform designed to help businesses develop and create more engaging content through video storytelling. Recent years have seen content-driven customer engagement become a central growth driver...martechseries.com
