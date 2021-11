AAA Lucha Libre has announced another competitor for the AAA Mega Championship match at AAA Triplemania Regia. Kenny Omega was scheduled to face El Hijo Del Vikingo at Triplemania Regia for the AAA Mega Championship. However, Kenny Omega is going away to nurse injuries and has vacated the championship belt which will now be decided in a multi-man match including Vikingo, the former Kalisto, Samuray Del Sol, Bobby Fish, Jay Lethal, and now Ring of Honor World Champion, Bandido.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO