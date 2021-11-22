3 killed, 6 injured in fire that broke out during sleepover, Baltimore officials say

ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency officials at the Kruger Rock Fire are investigating a plane crash in the area Tuesday night. Fire reports were received at around 6:30 p.m. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed at around 10:30 p.m. they found the plane wreckage, and the pilot unfortunately did not survive. (credit: CBS) They say the crash site is near the south end of Hermit Park. No one else was on board. (credit: CBS) “We are sad to report that the pilot and only occupant of the aircraft did not survive.” LCSO stated. (credit: CBS) Dozens of fire trucks and other first responder vehicles were seen at...

