Volunteers Needed on Thursday For Curtis Family Thanksgiving

FRAMINGHAM – Hanukkah begins at sundown tonight, Sunday, Nov. 28. The Festival of Lights in the Jewish faith will last until sundown on Monday, December 6. The Jewish holiday commemorates the victory of the Maccabees over the Syrian Greek Army, and the subsequent miracle of rededicating the Holy Temple in Jerusalem and restoring its menorah, or lamp. The miracle of Hanukkah is that only one vial of oil was found with just enough oil to illuminate the Temple lamp for one day, and yet it lasted for eight full days.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO