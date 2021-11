James was ejected during Sunday's contest against the Pistons, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports. The four-time champion was tossed from Sunday's contest after elbowing Isaiah Stewart in the face during the third quarter, which set off an altercation between Stewart and several Lakers players. After a review, James was assessed a Flagrant-2 foul, resulting in the automatic ejection. At this point, it's unclear if James will face any additional discipline from the league, so keep an eye on his status heading into Tuesday's game at New York.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO