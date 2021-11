First published: 1 March 2016 (GMT+10) Re-featured on homepage: 25 November 2021 (GMT+10) ‘Prove to me that God created everything!’ Have you had anyone say that to you? Or ‘Prove to me that God exists’? Have you ever tried to do that, but encountered a brick wall of resistance where the challenger dismisses anything you have to offer? Your friend might even say, ‘You just have faith, you have no evidence, I base my beliefs on evidence.’

