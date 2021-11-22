ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronavirus: Over 90% of federal workers received at least 1 vaccine dose by deadline

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 6 days ago
WASHINGTON — At least 90% of federal employees are at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, an official said Monday as a key deadline arrived.

According to The Associated Press and NPR, President Joe Biden signed an executive order in September requiring federal workers to prove by Nov. 22 that they’ve been vaccinated against the disease. As of Monday, more than 90% of those workers had received at least one jab of an approved vaccine, a U.S. official told the AP on condition of anonymity. The official said most are fully vaccinated, while a “smaller number” have requested or have been granted exceptions, the AP reported.

Employees who have not yet complied with the mandate will undergo “counseling” and could eventually be fired if they refuse to get vaccinated or seek an exception, according to the AP.

As of Sunday, about 69.4% of Americans – including 82.1% of adults – have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Meanwhile, about 59.1% of Americans and 70.9% of adults are fully vaccinated, the agency reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

