Mental Wellness Monday: Navigating family holiday gatherings

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The upcoming winter holidays are times for being with loved ones, but sometimes these joyful holidays can highlight less than happy feelings. “Putting yourself before family sometimes even during the holiday is okay because we want to make sure people are putting their mental health first that way, they can enjoy the holidays and enjoy the time with their family but still take care of their selves,” said Mercer Center therapist Britlynn Adame.

CASPER, WY ・ 12 DAYS AGO