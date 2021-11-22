ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Mental Wellness Monday: Navigating family holiday gatherings

By Dan Mannarino
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor this week’s Mental Wellness Monday the PIX11 Morning News chatted about holiday gatherings with...

KYTV

Live, Life, Well: Navigating conflict with family at Thanksgiving

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For some of you, Thanksgiving is a time to carefully navigate your differences with family members over current events. For instance, you may be facing differences of opinion over COVID-19 vaccination for adults or children. Clinical Psychologist Doctor Jennifer Baker says her clients are worried about family fallout over vaccines.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Mercer Family Resource Center advises on mental health management during the holidays

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The upcoming winter holidays are times for being with loved ones, but sometimes these joyful holidays can highlight less than happy feelings. “Putting yourself before family sometimes even during the holiday is okay because we want to make sure people are putting their mental health first that way, they can enjoy the holidays and enjoy the time with their family but still take care of their selves,” said Mercer Center therapist Britlynn Adame.
CASPER, WY
ValleyCentral

‘Holiday Blues’: Family support much needed this year, say mental health experts

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The holidays are normally filled with joy and laughter. However, for some people, it is also a time filled with sadness. Dr. Gerardo Mireles, Psychologist with Mireles Psychological Health Services said this year emotions are running high within families because the pandemic has made a huge impact on everyone’s lives. Vanessa […]
HARLINGEN, TX
psychologytoday.com

Navigating Disordered Eating During the Holidays

The holidays can be a stressful time of year for those who struggle with disordered eating. There are a variety of behavioural, psychological, and interpersonal strategies to manage disordered eating during the holidays. Incorporating self-care into your routine when there’s a jam-packed schedule of events is necessary. The holiday season...
HEALTH
Marietta Daily Journal

Navigating the holidays safely

As the holidays approach, COVID-19 cases are surging in parts of the U.S., and community transmission is high. With more people planning to travel and gather in the weeks to come, health experts are issuing updated guidance for how to celebrate the holiday season safely. The Centers for Disease Control...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

How to navigate awkward money conversations with your family this holiday season

As you get ready to visit family and friends for the holiday season, you might dread talking to your relatives about politics, your dating life or your money habits. Whether it's having conversations with your parents about their retirement plans or how much money your siblings earned on their cryptocurrency investments, engaging in discussions about money can end up making most people feel uncomfortable.
RELATIONSHIPS
Food52

On Navigating the Holiday Season After Loss

I started feeling anxious about Thanksgiving and Christmas in August. By October, I decided the best way to get through the holidays was to escape them. My husband, Erik, had died suddenly in a mountain-climbing accident in late May. Since then, I had spent my days in a sad stupor of grief: crying, struggling to eat, and grasping for motivation even to get dressed.
LIFESTYLE
jhu.edu

Mental Wellness at Work

We spend a large portion of our adult life at work—and if you’re dealing with mental health concerns, it’s difficult to put them aside while on the job. Reflecting increased attention to this reality, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health recently awarded $1.4 million to the School to establish a new Center of Excellence, the Johns Hopkins Psychosocial, Organizational and Environmental Total Worker Health Center in Mental Health, or POE Center. Co-directed by Mental Health chair M. Daniele Fallin, PhD, and Meghan Davis, DVM, PhD ’12, MPH ’08, associate professor in Environmental Health and Engineering, the Center is the first of its kind devoted to improving workforce mental health. The total five-year award is anticipated to be close to $7 million.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Mail

Fauci says no masks are needed for family gatherings this holiday season as long as everyone is fully vaccinated against Covid

Dr Anthony Fauci says masks are not needed during holiday gatherings this year as long as everyone is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says that despite rising cases nationwide, vaccinated people do not have much to worry about during an interview with CNN on Sunday.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Press Democrat

Blended families in Sonoma County navigate holiday celebrations

The cardboard box that arrived at Shelley Shepherd-Klaner’s doorstep in December of 1991 wasn’t elegantly wrapped or adorned with a bow, but what was inside was a gift nonetheless. Her mother had sent Shepherd-Klaner a batch of Hungarian Kifli cookies, a traditional cream cheese pastry that’s topped with powdered sugar....

