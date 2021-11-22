Mental Wellness Monday: Navigating family holiday gatherings

We spend a large portion of our adult life at work—and if you’re dealing with mental health concerns, it’s difficult to put them aside while on the job. Reflecting increased attention to this reality, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health recently awarded $1.4 million to the School to establish a new Center of Excellence, the Johns Hopkins Psychosocial, Organizational and Environmental Total Worker Health Center in Mental Health, or POE Center. Co-directed by Mental Health chair M. Daniele Fallin, PhD, and Meghan Davis, DVM, PhD ’12, MPH ’08, associate professor in Environmental Health and Engineering, the Center is the first of its kind devoted to improving workforce mental health. The total five-year award is anticipated to be close to $7 million.
