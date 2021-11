Here are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 4-0 loss to the Calgary Flames at TD Garden on Sunday night. GOLD STAR: Matthew Tkachuk was involved in both of the plays early in the game as he notched the secondary assist on Johnny Gaudreau’s goal in the first period, and then it was Tkachuk’s tester shot off the side boards that created a big rebound that Noah Hanifin was able to crash backdoor. Tkachuk finished with two assists and a plus-2 rating in 16:42 of ice time, six shot attempts, two hits and a blocked shot in a truly busy night for the Flames pot-stirrer. Quite honestly, Calgary’s best players brought it in the final game of a long seven game road trip as Johnny Gaudreau had an excellent game as well in Boston.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO