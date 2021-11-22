If You See It, Saw It: Chester County Farms Ready for Christmas Tree Shoppers

Image via Unsplash.

If you are ready to start hunting for the perfect Christmas tree, local farms offer a great selection, write Jillian Wilson and Grace Dickinson for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Clark’s Christmas Tree Farm and Christmas Shop in Cochranville offers 25 acres of trees and is home to varieties such as Fraser fir, Douglas fir, Canaan fir, and Concolor fir.

Marsh Creek Tree Farm in Elverson gives you the chance to cut your own tree if you are feeling adventurous. Varieties include Douglas, Canaan, and Fraser firs, along with blue spruces.

Spread over 55 acres, Tricolor Tree Farm in West Chester has a huge selection of trees, along with weekend hayrides and a cut-your-own-tree option.

Meanwhile, Wiggins Christmas Trees, with farms in West Chester and Cochranville, offers Douglas firs that range in height from two to 10 feet.

At Yeager’s Farm & Market in Phoenixville, you can cut your own tree or pick a freshly cut one. The selection includes Douglas and Fraser firs.