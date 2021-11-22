Unionville Grad Being Called the Country’s Best College Athlete You’ve Never Heard Of

Erin Matson has led the UNC field hockey team to three national championships. Image via the University of North Carolina.

Unionville High School graduate and University of North Carolina field hockey player Erin Matson is being referred to as the nation’s best college athlete you’ve never heard of, writes Andrew Carter for The Raleigh (N.C.) News and Observer.

The Chadds Ford native has been dominating field hockey in a way few others have ever excelled in any college sport.

“She’s certainly the best player we’ve ever had,” said Tar Heels coach Karen Shelton.

The athlete’s list of accomplishments is lengthy and includes:

Distinction of being named national player of the year for the past two seasons

Earning first-team All-American and All-ACC honors in each of the past three years

Leading her team to three national championships and becoming a member of the U.S. National team

She was recognized earlier this year by the ACC Network as one of the Top 10 female athletes in the history of the conference.

And now with all these accolades, Matson feels responsible to set an example for future generations .

The goal is to see more girls “pick up a field hockey stick, pick up lacrosse — any women’s sport — and feel like they can go accomplish their dreams,” she said.