In the mid-'90s, the "Got Milk?" ad campaign was displayed everywhere, and it seemed like all of our favorite celebrities were proudly sporting milk mustaches as a fashion statement. Milk was the natural partner for a freshly baked cookie, it was the drink you had to finish each night at the dinner table, and with this new celebrity endorsement, it was everywhere. It seemed like everyone was drinking milk. But then something changed. Somehow, drinking dairy milk became a polarizing topic, and many people turned to plant-based milk alternatives — almond, oat, hemp, soy, you've heard of them, and likely seen and ordered them in your favorite local coffee shop.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO