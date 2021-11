You know the holidays are approaching when Starbucks returns with its annual limited-edition reusable red cup giveaway. Customers can expect to receive the classic reusable cup when they order a handcrafted holiday beverage at participating Starbucks stores ahead of the holidays. There are a few more bonuses to this tradition. “This year’s cup features a whimsical ribbon design and is made with 50% recycled content,” a press release stated. “Customer adoption of reusable cups is one part of Starbucks’ ongoing commitment to reduce single-use cup waste and goal to reduce waste by 50% by 2030.” Those who bring the cup — or any other reusable cup — to Starbucks will receive a $0.10 discount on their order.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO