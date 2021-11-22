3 killed, 6 injured in fire that broke out during sleepover, Baltimore officials say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was struck by a train Wednesday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore, according to the city’s firefighters union. The accident was reported about 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Garrison Boulevard and Wabash Avenue, the firefighters union tweeted. The union said an unidentified man reportedly struck by a CSX train was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The incident led authorities to shut down traffic on a stretch of Wabash Avenue. 🚊PERSON STRUCK BY TRAIN🚊Garrison Bl & Wabash Av 21215#Dolfield@CCMiddleton6#BMORESBravest quickly removed a person who was reportedly struck by a @CSX train. #BCFDEMS is transporting the critically injured male to @shocktrauma. Road traffic on Wabash shut down. #BalTraffic pic.twitter.com/PeXXOOjpAn — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) November 17, 2021

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 11 DAYS AGO