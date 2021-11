COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's Thanksgiving week and there's a lot to worry about from travel to COVID-19, as well as the flu. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention and OhioHealth both classify the flu right now as low activity. When it comes to flu shot numbers, Dr. Joseph Gastaldo from OhioHealth says they're down. The CDC is reporting in its latest data about flu vaccines, vaccines in kids are down by about 6% between 2020 and 2021.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO