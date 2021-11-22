ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State House Halts PennDOT’s Plan to Add Tolls to Fund Nine Area Bridges in Need of Repairs

 6 days ago

The Girard Point Bridge is one of nine area spans in need of repair.Image via Creative Commons.

A PennDOT plan to add tolls on nine bridges to finance their repairs was halted on Tuesday by the state House, which passed a bill to void the proposal, writes Mark Scolforo for WHYY.

The legislation, however, currently requires one more vote in the state Senate. And it faces opposition from Gov. Tom Wolf.

Tolling of the bridges would pay for their repair or reconstruction. And it would free up funds from the new federal infrastructure bill for other projects throughout the state.

But opponents claim tolls would hurt the surrounding economy and that there was not enough public input in the process.

Rep. Mike Carroll said that the money approved in the federal bill is insufficient to cover all the necessary projects in Pennsylvania, which is 49th on the list of states with the worst bridges.

“Every single county in the state will have projects that do not get done if we have to dedicate $2 billion of the $4 billion to fix nine bridges,” he said.

The Girard Point Bridge in Philadelphia is among the spans that could be tolled.

Read more about the PennDOT toll plan at WHYY.

beavercountyradio.com

PennDOT Announces Virtual Plans Presentation for Route 18 Rochester-Monaca Bridge Preservation Project

(File Photo taken in 2019 by Frank Sparks ) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is announcing a virtual plans presentation for the preservation project of the Route 18 Rochester-Monaca Bridge over the Ohio River in Monaca and Rochester boroughs. The proposed project involves a bridge deck overlay,...
ROCHESTER, PA
cenlanow.com

State looks to improve roads, bridges with billions in new funding

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Construction along Louisiana’s roads and highways is expected to increase. It comes as the state receives $7 billion from the federal infrastructure package that now awaits President Joe Biden’s signature. “Improvement is definitely needed, especially in the, like around the downtown area on Interstate 10,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NBC Washington

Dome Atop Maryland's State House Slated for Repairs

The dome atop Maryland's State House is in line for some repair work. Baltimore Sun reports that the state Board of Public Works agreed earlier this month to set aside money for repairing the home and renovating other State House structures and grounds. A state contract worth nearly $620,000 is...
MARYLAND STATE
Courier-Express

PennDOT pushes forward with bridge tolling proposal by hosting virtual meeting for North Fork project

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is currently hosting a virtual public meeting for the proposed Interstate 80 North Fork bridges project in Jefferson County until Dec. 22. The meeting can be accessed online by visiting www.penndot.gov/i80NorthFork. The North Fork bridges project is a candidate for bridge tolling through the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
Beaver County Times

PennDOT highlights plans for Rochester-Monaca bridge, predicts 39 days of closure in 2023

MONACA — As Beaver County bridges' safety has become highlighted this year, the state is looking at ways to improve another major roadway in the area. PennDOT shared a digital presentation for its construction plans on the Monaca Rochester Bridge on Friday, highlighting potential improvements to the structure. The slideshow shows that the construction would close the bridge to traffic for 39 days in the summer of 2023.
MONACA, PA
The Citizens Voice

PennDOT exec talks tolls with Hazleton chamber

A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation executive gave members of the Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce an overview of current and upcoming local projects Tuesday morning, with a good chunk of the talk focused on the possible tolling of interstate bridges. “I know tolling isn’t popular,” said Rich Roman, a Hazleton...
HAZLETON, PA
thecentersquare.com

Virginia increases state funding to reduce Hampton Roads toll costs

(The Center Square) – To reduce road toll costs for some drivers in the Hampton Roads area, Virginia is increasing funds for the Toll Relief Program, Gov. Ralph Northam announced. The program’s funding will increase to $3.2 million in 2022, which is about 600% higher than the current allotted funds,...
VIRGINIA STATE
