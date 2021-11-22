ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Here's What You Need to Know About Lael Brainard, Biden's Pick for Vice Chair at the Fed

By Thomas Franck, CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden's decision to nominate Lael Brainard as Fed vice chair is thought to be in part the work of progressives, who say she'll emphasize climate change and equitability. In tapping Brainard, Biden nominates the 59-year-old to help manage the U.S. economy through a jump in inflation and...

Marietta Daily Journal

Biden’s Fed chair pick is ‘imminent,’ Senate Banking chair says

Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown said he was told by White House officials to expect an “imminent” announcement about President Joe Biden’s pick to chair the Federal Reserve. “I hear it’s imminent,” Brown, an Ohio Democrat, said Monday in a brief interview at the Capitol. “I’m not going to speculate...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

Trump challenges media and Democrats to debate his electoral fraud lie

Donald Trump has challenged leading editors and politicians to debate him in public over his lie that Joe Biden beat him in 2020 through electoral fraud. In a typically rambling statement on Sunday, the former president complained about “the heads of the various papers [and] far left politicians” and said: “If anyone would like a public debate on the facts, not the fiction, please let me know. It will be a ratings bonanza for television!”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
creators.com

Get Ready for President Hillary Clinton

Muhammad Ali said, "It ain't bragging if you can back it up." So, excuse me for bragging, but in my almost six years as a nationally syndicated radio and TV host, my predictions have been remarkably accurate. I'm not perfect, but I'm batting close to .990. It's the best record of anyone in the media.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Is This Image Of A Blurred Presidential Seal Proof That Biden Is Not The President?

An image shared on Instagram claims a picture of President Joe Biden at a desk with a blurred presidential seal is proof he is not the president. The seal was blurred due to a federal statute that states the presidential seal can not be used by non-government entities like political parties. The blurred seal does not indicate Biden is not the president.
