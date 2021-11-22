ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Edition, NKOTB Face Off in ‘Battle of Boston' at 2021 AMAs

By Staff Reports
Cover picture for the articleNew Edition and New Kids on the Block went head-to-head Sunday night in what the 2021 American Music Awards dubbed the “Battle of Boston." The '80s and ’90s musical groups -- both from Boston -- shared the...

Boston, MA
