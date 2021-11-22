New Edition, NKOTB Face Off in ‘Battle of Boston' at 2021 AMAs

General Hospital spoilers suggest the character of Lulu Spencer may emerge from her coma soon, and viewers wonder if actor Julie Berman may return to reprise the role. In late 2020, Lulu was a victim of the explosion at the Floating Rib. The incident came right as her ex-husband Dante returned to town and her new flame Dustin proposed. Lulu seemed fine at first, although Dustin died in the blast. Just as Lulu and Dante were admitting they still loved one another, she collapsed and fell into a coma. Soon after that, she transferred to a facility outside of Port Charles and her prognosis seemed dim.

