Environment

Fearing liability, U.S. resists U.N. fund for climate damages

eenews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States frequently cites fear of liability to explain why it has so far been reluctant...

www.eenews.net

eenews.net

Energy prices are squeezing Biden. Now there’s a grid warning

High gasoline prices and increased heating bills remain political land mines for the Biden administration, but another energy challenge is looming: the power grid. Fill out the form to read the full article. By signing up, you agree to receive E&E News email updates and offers. You also grant your...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Scientific American

‘COP26 Hasn’t Solved the Problem’: Scientists React to U.N. Climate Deal

Government ministers at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) have reached a deal on further steps to reduce greenhouse gas emissions after discussions overran by 24 hours. On 13 November, representatives from nearly 200 countries agreed the final text of the deal, which pledges further...
ENVIRONMENT
kfgo.com

Sinking Tuvalu laments watered down U.N. Glasgow climate pact

SYDNEY (Reuters) – The South Pacific island nation of Tuvalu is disappointed with the outcome of the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, fearing it will fail to hold back global warming and worsen the threat of rising sea levels facing low lying countries. Tuvalu’s Foreign Minister Simon Kofe said the...
ENVIRONMENT
National Audubon Society

What Just Happened in Glasgow at the U.N. Climate Summit?

Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. The major outcome of most significant climate policy summit in six years is this: The most-polluting countries aren’t willing to reduce carbon emissions fast enough to prevent global warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Humanity is nearly certain to heat the atmosphere more than this long-held aspirational temperature target, which scientists hoped could prevent catastrophe around the world.
ENVIRONMENT
eenews.net

Biden’s EJ promises might not cover other countries

When U.N. climate talks were reaching their apex earlier this month, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry met on the sidelines of the conference with American environmental justice advocates. There was at least one surprise. Kerry told them that President Biden’s landmark promise to channel climate spending toward underprivileged communities didn’t...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
newsitem.com

Researchers try producing potato resistant to climate change

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — University of Maine researchers are trying to produce potatoes that can better withstand warming temperatures as the climate changes. Warming temperatures and an extended growing season can lead to quality problems and disease, Gregory Porter, a professor of crop ecology and management, told the Bangor Daily News.
BANGOR, ME
Washington Post

The federal workforce is showing vaccine mandates work. Now for the rest of America

The federal workforce of more than 3.5 million employees has met President Biden’s vaccine requirement deadline with 92 percent getting at least one dose. Mr. Biden’s proposal to require vaccines for workers in larger businesses is now on hold due to legal challenges, but that should not distract from the fact that vaccine mandates help get more shots into more people.
HEALTH
bpr.org

NC budget funds climate and disaster recovery and planning

The North Carolina state budget signed by Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday spends $800 million over the next two years on disaster recovery, flood prevention and other needs related to more intense storms and climate change. The money — $425 million this fiscal year and $375 million — goes to...
ENVIRONMENT
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
ccxmedia.org

Crystal Man Attends U.N. Climate Summit

Eric Barry of Crystal had a special opportunity overseas recently. The University of Minnesota graduate student attended the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP26 in Scotland. “It was a really, really special opportunity for me,” said Barry, who heard messages from global leaders. Barry is pursuing a graduate degree in...
CRYSTAL, MN
eenews.net

GM official: ‘Urgent need’ for more mining to make EVs

An official with automaker General Motors Co. today called for the U.S. government to speed up mine permitting in order to feed minerals to electric vehicle manufacturing plants at home. Fill out the form to read the full article. By signing up, you agree to receive E&E News email updates...
INDUSTRY
New York Post

Thousands of federal workers flout Biden vax mandate, data shows

Thousands of federal workers ignored President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, with thousands more seeking exceptions from the policy, according to data released by the White House Wednesday. Biden’s mandate impacts roughly 3.5 million civilian and military employees and the Office of Management and Budget said 92 percent of those workers...
POTUS
MSNBC

America's democracy is failing — and the world knows it

A number of non-governmental organizations that have long worked to rebuild communities in countries beset by violent and intractable conflicts — places that have collapsed under the weight of mass atrocities, political assassinations, authoritarian take overs, and widespread citizen violence — have shifted focus to a new subject: The United States.
U.S. POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

U.S. Interior Blueprint Calls for Boosting Oil Royalty Rates (2)

The Biden administration on Friday issued a long-awaited blueprint for overhauling oil and gas development on federal lands that includes boosting royalty rates despite high gasoline prices that have spurred demands to accelerate domestic production. The Interior Department report recommends higher fees and more limits on federal oil and gas...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KTLA

Some fear China could win from U.S. dispute with Marshall Islands

For decades, the tiny Marshall Islands has been a stalwart American ally. Its location in the middle of the Pacific Ocean has made it a key strategic outpost for the U.S. military. But that loyalty is being tested amid a dispute with Washington over the terms of its “Compact of Free Association” agreement, which expires […]
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Which departments failed to meet Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal employees?

The Transportation Department and the Agency for International Development were the best at hitting vaccination targets, while the Agriculture Department was least efficient in carrying out the mandate, according to data from The Office of Management and Budget.“The Federal Government has achieved 96.5 per cent compliance,” stated the White House, “with 92 per cent of employees having received at least one Covid-19 vaccination dose” and branded it a successful implementation” of the programme.The Safer Federal Workforce Task Force said that workers were supposed to be completely vaccinated, and have two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or a single dose of...
U.S. POLITICS

