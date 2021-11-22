Game and Fish offering new Hunting Tags

CALIFORNIA一 The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has partnered with the George H.W. Bush Vamos A Pescar Education Fund to provide grants to programs that promote education and inclusivity for fishing. The grant program is part of the CDFW’s angler recruitment, retention, and reactivation effort to increase fishing and conservation awareness across the state. The CDFW will receive the funds through the George H.W. Bush Vamos A Pescar Education Fund, which supports the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation’s Hispanic initiative, Vamos A Pescar. Funds are provided to state agencies to match and subgrant to local organizations. The George H.W. Bush Vamos A Pescar fund was established in 2014 when CEO and founder of Bass Pro Shops Johnny Morris donated $125,000 to bring conservation, education, and fishing experiences to Hispanic families in Texas and Florida. With the continued support of Bass Pro Shops and other companies like Brunswick Corporation, the fund has continued to spread and now supports initiatives in all 50 states. The fund supports state and local efforts to educate and engage families in high-density Hispanic communities through urban fishing programs, classes, and fishing activities. Interested programs will need to complete the CDFW grant application and the RBFF George H.W. Bush Vamos A Pescar Application. Applications will be due no later than Dec. 8 at 11:59 p.m. and will need to be sent to jennifer.benedet@wildlife.ca.gov. To be eligible, programs must be:

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO