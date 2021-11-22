ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game and Fish offering new Hunting Tags

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGame and Fish is offering new hunting opportunities that will provide all hunters with a chance to...

SCNow

The most popular deer hunting calibers

Forty or 50 years ago, the .30-30 was one of the most-popular deer rifles. Now, with newer calibers providing better ammunition, the world of deer rifles has changed. • 6.5 Creedmoor – This cartridge has received more press than other deer rifle cartridges, since hunters are enjoying taking deer at ranges of 400-500 yards. But honestly, the 6.5 Creedmoor isn’t that much of an improvement over the 7mm-08.
outdoorchannelplus.com

Pro Tips For Hunting Whitetail Deer In The Rain

Rain bothers hunters, not deer. Gear up and share the woods with whitetails on rainy days. Nothing puts a "damper" on deer camp like the chatter of a hard rain on the roof. Suddenly, no one wants to get up, no one wants to go out, and everyone sits around lamenting the loss of a good hunting day.
Grand Forks Herald

Doug Leier: Hunting and fishing offer perfect fit for the growing 'locavore' movement

My neighbor taught me another new word: Locavore. I wasn’t sure if it was in the dictionary or if it was slang. But the meaning hit home. There’s a growing interest in fishing, hunting or even planting food on your own; securing it “locally.” Maybe it was grown in your own garden or you shot the duck or grouse just down the road. The unique aspect of the English language is at times you make the word fit.
myradioplace.com

Game and Fish modernizing tag process

Game and Fish is taking public comment on their proposed tag modernization process. A webcast will take place Thursday, starting at 6-pm. The public can submit questions, comments or concerns about the process. Flagstaff Regional Supervisor Larry Phoenix and Habitat, Evaluation and Lands Brach Chief Luke Thompson will make a short presentation at the start of the webinar.
98.1 The Hawk

New Rules for NYS Big Game Hunting Start Saturday

Well over a 500,000 big game hunting permits are issued by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation each year. NYS hunting licenses cost $22 for residents from 16 - 69 years old. A non-resident license costs $100. Hunters can purchase additional privileges, like bowhunting, muzzleloading or turkey permits for between $10 and $15. However, most that purchase those permits are going for big game and that starts on Saturday and there are some new rules you need to know before you get out there.
KELOLAND TV

Game, Fish and Parks prepares to launch new online licensing system

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks has several dates they want people to be aware of next month while they transition to a new e-commerce system. Officials say December 7 is the last day to buy a park entrance license in order for it to arrive in time for Christmas.
The Southern

Brown: The new fishing tournament fee and tax are unfair and bad for fishing in general

The way to mess up a good thing in fishing is to establish a new set of guidelines that make it unaffordable or unpleasant financially for most to participate. The new tournament fees and taxes recently instituted by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources did just that. We were already close with the cost of boats, engines and equipment, but this could be the final straw.
traverseticker.com

Vital Fish & Game Tracking Or Senseless Red Tape?

Michigan lawmakers are taking another crack at legislation to register and regulate commercial hunting and fishing guides on public lands after several failed attempts in recent legislative sessions. The House Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Committee held a hearing on the three-bill package — HB 5358, 5359, and 5360 —...
outdoorchannelplus.com

Game & Fish Holiday Gift Guide for Anglers

Our Christmas wish list for fishing gifts has you covered no matter the species your favorite fishing fanatic prefers. If you have an angler on your Christmas shopping list—whether he or she is bonkers for bass, crazy about catfish or wild about walleyes—we can help you pick the right gift this season.
Highsnobiety

Forget Gorp, Fishing & Hunting Clothing Is the Future

The popularity of gorp and the subsequent obsession with technical, cold weather-blocking garments has surely touched even the most trend-averse among us. We have seen climbing and hiking styles pop up everywhere, with the fashion world fully embracing its practical sensibilities. It can be seen in Arc'teryx collaborating with Jil Sander, Gucci pairing up with The North Face, and Salomon working together with COMME des GARÇONS. And that's not even touching on the abundance of hiking boots and climbing styles available from fashion labels outside of collaborations.
capcity.news

Game and Fish announces new Jan. 31 deadline for Super Tag raffle

CASPER, Wyo — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced January 31, 2021, as the new cut-off date to enter annual Super Tag raffle. The change was made to give hunters who win licenses more time to plan their hunt, the WGFD said in a release Monday. “The condensed application...
southernminn.com

DNR hunting and fishing skills webinars continue this winter

Anyone interested in hunting, fishing and the outdoors can learn about activities like ice fishing, darkhouse spearing, winter camping, tying flies for fly fishing, learning to hunt as an adult, and high school clay target shooting by joining webinars hosted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. “We’ve got a...
outdoorchannelplus.com

Game & Fish Ice Fishing Gear Buyer's Guide

More than 50 cool new gear items to make your ice angling more productive. The ice season is just about upon us this year. In fact, some places may already have ice forming, and a few select waters may even already have fishable ice before Thanksgiving. While ice conditions always...
KARE 11

Omnia Fishing offers personal shopping for anglers

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Omnia Fishing is a local, online tackle retailer that offers a huge selection of fishing items and smart suggestions for how to select the right ones. Recommendations are based on thousands of fishing reports created by local anglers across North America. Anglers can access tens of...
San Angelo LIVE!

Here's How to Win a Lifetime Texas Hunting & Fishing License!

AUSTIN – The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department is holding a drawing for a Lifetime Texas Hunting & Fishing License and the deadline to sign up is Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.  Enter the Lifetime License Drawing to win a Lifetime Super Combo License! This special license, an $1,800 value, gives you the privilege to hunt and fish in Texas without ever having to buy another state license. There are three chances to win: enter by September 30, October 31 or November 30. Winners will be drawn the next business day. Any entries not drawn will be automatically included in the next drawing. Only…
thelog.com

California Department of Fish and Wildlife Offer Grants for Equitable Fishing Access

CALIFORNIA一 The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has partnered with the George H.W. Bush Vamos A Pescar Education Fund to provide grants to programs that promote education and inclusivity for fishing. The grant program is part of the CDFW’s angler recruitment, retention, and reactivation effort to increase fishing and conservation awareness across the state. The CDFW will receive the funds through the George H.W. Bush Vamos A Pescar Education Fund, which supports the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation’s Hispanic initiative, Vamos A Pescar. Funds are provided to state agencies to match and subgrant to local organizations. The George H.W. Bush Vamos A Pescar fund was established in 2014 when CEO and founder of Bass Pro Shops Johnny Morris donated $125,000 to bring conservation, education, and fishing experiences to Hispanic families in Texas and Florida. With the continued support of Bass Pro Shops and other companies like Brunswick Corporation, the fund has continued to spread and now supports initiatives in all 50 states. The fund supports state and local efforts to educate and engage families in high-density Hispanic communities through urban fishing programs, classes, and fishing activities. Interested programs will need to complete the CDFW grant application and the RBFF George H.W. Bush Vamos A Pescar Application. Applications will be due no later than Dec. 8 at 11:59 p.m. and will need to be sent to jennifer.benedet@wildlife.ca.gov. To be eligible, programs must be:
Field & Stream

Behind the Shoulder or Right at It? A Deer Hunter’s Guide to Shot Placement

I began hunting deer more or less in the middle of the previous century and have been pretty busy at it ever since. Having watched a great many deer go down, I can tell you with reasonable certainty where to hold on them and what kind of bullets to use, but if I, or anyone else, tries to tell you that thus and such happens every time, without fail, they’re full of it.
timesvirginian.com

Hunt Smart - Fish Hard: Hunting Young

My buddies and I made plans to go hunting after school. It started raining, and that canceled hunting. We all met at Neil’s house and made plans to scout his uncle’s property to hunt. Nobody was allowed to hunt the property before. We decided to meet at Neil’s house at...
