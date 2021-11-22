ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Lancaster County at Forefront of Regenerative Dairy Farming

 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bmDld_0d3rXxht00
A grant to area dairy farmers seeks organic milk produced by cows whose sole diet is grass.Image via Alejandro A. Alvarez, Philadelphia Inquirer.

Farmers in neighboring Lancaster County are aiming to take organic milk to a whole new level. Helping them get there is a grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, writes Harold Brubaker for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The agribusinesses are focusing on regenerative dairy farming, which expands on standard organic methods to demand a strictly grass diet for cows. This means that cows are fed hay in the winter and not given any grain, which is a common supplement on numerous organic dairy farms.

“An herbivore is designed for grass, as opposed to corn,” said farmer Leroy Miller.

His cows get outside throughout the entire year and can sometimes even graze late into December.

A $1 million grant is boosting this approach to dairy farming; it is being disbursed to a collection of sustainable agricultural advocacy groups through 2024.

The goal is to increase the number of dairy farms in Lancaster — and other nearby counties — that feed their cows only grass. The commitment to all-grass feeding enables the new organic certification, called “regenerative organic.”

This approach, according to advocates, puts the focus on protecting the environment, animals, and workers.

Read more about regenerative dairy farming in The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Landmark Pennsylvania School Funding Trial: Week One Testimony Cites Financial Disparities

The lawsuit's initial day of testimony drew supporters to Harrisburg to show agreement that the state's present funding arrangement is inadequate and unfair. The landmark Pennsylvania school funding system trial saw an opening week of personal accounts on the insufficiencies of finances and the implications of those shortfalls. Expert witnesses also testified about state-aid distribution discrepancies and the gulf they widen between the Commonwealth’s richest and poorest communities. Maddie Hanna and Kristen A. Graham parsed the litigation for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Weekend Wanderer: What Global Supply Chain Issues?

I took to heart those news articles about global supply chain issues affecting Christmas after I was lectured about the tilapia. My parents eat tilapia all the time, so they purchase it by the bag. I mean, by the bag. These are large bags, crammed with four or five tilapia filets.
VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

