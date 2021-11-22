ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

With $426 Million Collected in October Gaming Revenue, PGCB Says It Was a Record Month

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1anCef_0d3rXqWo00
October 2021 set a new monthly record for in-state gaming.Image via Creative Commons.

According to newly released Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) data, Pennsylvania set a new monthly gaming revenue record in October. The nearly $426 million was covered by Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The revenue total is a 33 percent increase compared with last October. It also exceeded the Keystone State’s previous July record of $423.6 million by more than 2 million. The record-breaking revenue generated $172.3 million in taxes for the Commonwealth.

Parx Casino in Bensalem had the highest revenue in October at $57.4 million. Next was Hollywood Casino at Penn National with $57.1 million, followed by Rivers Casino Philadelphia with $46.3 million.

Wind Creek Bethlehem with $46.2 million and Valley Forge Casino Resort with $42.9 million rounded out the top five.

Only two casinos in Pennsylvania saw their revenue decrease, including Mount Airy Casino and Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin.

In October, local casinos saw a significant boost from in-person slots and table games, which compensated for the 36 percent year-over-year drop in revenue from sports betting. The revenue from table games also increased year over year by 40 percent.

Read more about the monthly results in the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

New Casino in Morgantown Sets Official Opening Date

Hollywood Casino Morgantown is prepping for a Dec. 22 opening.Image via Penn National Gaming. Hollywood Casino Morgantown, just outside Chester County, will officially open its doors at noon on Dec. 22. Andrew Kulp reported the Penn National Gaming announcement for the Daily Local News.
MORGANTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

Philadelphia Among Top 10 Metros with Most Active, Anchored-Retail CMBS Debt

Closures of area malls has a devastating ripple effect on their neighboring communities. Malls across the country are continuing to struggle as many retailers continue to shift away from brick-and-mortar to strengthen their online presence. In as they leave vacant space, they raise fears about the future of this American institution. Ashley Fahey covered one of its most telling bellwethers, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) debt, for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
City
Bensalem Township, PA
VISTA.Today

Three Signs of Recent Pa. College Grads: Framed Diplomas, Ready Resumes, Mountainous Student Debt

The Class of 2020 at Pennsylvania’s colleges and universities carried the third-highest level of student debt nationwide, according to the recently released 16th annual report by The Institute for College Access & Success (TICAS). Patty Tascarella peered into that financial hole for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The TICAS report provides...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy