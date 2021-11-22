With $426 Million Collected in October Gaming Revenue, PGCB Says It Was a Record Month

October 2021 set a new monthly record for in-state gaming. Image via Creative Commons.

According to newly released Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) data, Pennsylvania set a new monthly gaming revenue record in October. The nearly $426 million was covered by Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The revenue total is a 33 percent increase compared with last October. It also exceeded the Keystone State’s previous July record of $423.6 million by more than 2 million. The record-breaking revenue generated $172.3 million in taxes for the Commonwealth.

Parx Casino in Bensalem had the highest revenue in October at $57.4 million. Next was Hollywood Casino at Penn National with $57.1 million, followed by Rivers Casino Philadelphia with $46.3 million.

Wind Creek Bethlehem with $46.2 million and Valley Forge Casino Resort with $42.9 million rounded out the top five.

Only two casinos in Pennsylvania saw their revenue decrease, including Mount Airy Casino and Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin.

In October, local casinos saw a significant boost from in-person slots and table games, which compensated for the 36 percent year-over-year drop in revenue from sports betting. The revenue from table games also increased year over year by 40 percent.