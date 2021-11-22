ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Covered by U.S. Media During High Stakes Lawsuit

By Jack Royston
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Meghan Markle apologized for misleading a court in the same week as several high-profile public appearances—but U.S. media mentions were predominantly...

www.newsweek.com

enstarz.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry Could Leave Wife One Day For UK Because Of THIS

Meghan Markle still has not entirely snatched Prince Harry from the royal family as the Duke might need to return to the UK soon. Before Megxit happened, Prince Harry was one of the most-trusted central members of the royal family. He also used to do engagements only the main royals are allowed to cover. But when he left the UK for Meghan and their family, he lost his senior royal perk and positions.
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle reveals she and Prince Harry 'snuck out' for a secret date

Being one of the world's most famous couples, it's understandable that secret date nights for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are very few and far between. Like their Royal relatives Prince William and Kate Middleton, who rely on "protective" locals to help them enjoy couple time on the down-low, Meghan recently revealed that she and Harry once went out in fancy dress to keep their night out hidden from the public's attention.
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Reveals Thanksgiving Day Plans With Prince Harry & 2 Kids On ‘Ellen’

Meghan Markle chatted with Ellen DeGeneres about her family’s Thanksgiving Day plans in her first sit-down interview since Oprah. Meghan Markle was interviewed on Ellen on Thursday November 18, and the two spoke about what the Duchess of Sussex and husband Prince Harry have planned for Thanksgiving next week. Her chat with Ellen DeGeneres was her first big talk show interview since she sat down with Oprah Winfrey in March, where she spoke about her feelings as a new member of the royal family. Meghan, 40, confirmed to Ellen that she’ll be cooking on Turkey Day for Harry, 37, and their kids Archie Harrison, 2, and Lilibet Diana, 5 months. “I love to cook,” Meghan said. “We’ll be home and just relax and settle in. It’s our second Thanksgiving home in California. it’ll be really nice.”
Marie Claire

Meghan Markle Hinted at the Royal She and Prince Harry Still Keep in Touch With

Meghan Markle made an appearance on Ellen this week and shared all kinds of cute insights (though nothing as groundbreaking as the sit-down she and Prince Harry had with Oprah earlier this year). For example, Meghan told Ellen Degeneres—who she revealed is a friend from before her royalty days—about how her kids did not enjoy Halloween, how she loves to cook and is looking forward to Thanksgiving, and how she and Harry used to go incognito to parties when they were dating. In the process, Meghan also underscored the main, close royal relationship she and Harry have maintained: The bond they have with Princess Eugenie.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Prince Charles, William Taking Back The Limelight, Ownership Of The Issues

Prince Charles and Prince William will take back the limelight from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have championed causes close to the young generations' hearts, which they continue to support after leaving the royal family. However, according to U.S. brand and reputation management expert Eric Schiffer, Prince William and Prince Charles are taking them back.
Us Weekly

Prince William, Duchess Kate Staying With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle During U.S. Visit Would Be ‘Lose-Lose,’ Royal Expert Says

Family reunion? Prince William and Duchess Kate are set to travel to the United States for the first time since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the U.K. for her native country. However, it is “somewhat unlikely” that the Fab Four will all stay together at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s California home during the visit, according to royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti.
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Secretly Flew on a Commercial Airline from New York

The Sussexes made a brief but eventful trip to New York City this month, when Prince Harry celebrated Veterans Day by handing out medals aboard the warship Intrepid, and Meghan Markle stopped by Ellen DeGeneres’s show to talk about motherhood and hint about who she stays in touch with from the royal family. But unlike their last NYC trip—from after which the couple flew back to California via private jet, after attending an event that was partially about climate action—the Duke and Duchess did something surprising this time: They reportedly snuck aboard a commercial flight for their return trip.
Harper's Bazaar

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Surprise Fan with $20,000 Check for Nonprofit

A fan just got the surprise of a lifetime on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Brittany Starks, a single mom who runs Tennessee-based nonprofit A Twist of Greatness, went viral online after offering to braid children's hair for free for their first day of school. During Thursday's episode, Ellen DeGeneres and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, asked the unsuspecting Starks to join them onstage.
