How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Covered by U.S. Media During High Stakes Lawsuit

Meghan Markle chatted with Ellen DeGeneres about her family’s Thanksgiving Day plans in her first sit-down interview since Oprah. Meghan Markle was interviewed on Ellen on Thursday November 18, and the two spoke about what the Duchess of Sussex and husband Prince Harry have planned for Thanksgiving next week. Her chat with Ellen DeGeneres was her first big talk show interview since she sat down with Oprah Winfrey in March, where she spoke about her feelings as a new member of the royal family. Meghan, 40, confirmed to Ellen that she’ll be cooking on Turkey Day for Harry, 37, and their kids Archie Harrison, 2, and Lilibet Diana, 5 months. “I love to cook,” Meghan said. “We’ll be home and just relax and settle in. It’s our second Thanksgiving home in California. it’ll be really nice.”

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO