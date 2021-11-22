ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, PA

Free SCORE Webinars Keeps Small Businesses a Step Ahead in November/December

Image via SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties.

Work Smarter, Not Harder–How to Systematically DO the Highest Value Activities in Your Business

On Tuesday, Nov. 30, this free webinar, starting at 1 p.m., will show you how to “work smarter.”

The webinar, starting at 1 p.m., is presented by David Finkel, author of The Freedom Formula and co-author of, SCALE: 7 Proven Principles to Grow Your Business and Get Your Life Back (written with Priceline.com co-founder Jeff Hoffman).

In the face of competing demands for your time and attention, the webinar will bottom line the way to actually DO “working smarter.”

Everyone knows they’re supposed to work “smarter” not harder, but how do you actually get yourself to do this with an overfull to-do list that goes on for pages?

The presentation will offer a practical “in the trenches” perspective.

Join this webinar to learn tangible ways to implement this strategy into your business and make a difference today.

About the presenter

David Finkel is one of the nation’s most respected business thinkers. A Wall Street Journal and Business Week bestselling author of 12 business books, David’s a regular columnist for Inc.com, FastCompany.com, and Forbes.com reaching over 1M readers each year.   

Over the past 20 years, David and the Maui coaching and advisor team have scaled and sold over $62 billion of businesses.

 Maui Mastermind helps business owners build companies they love owning again–for the value they create, the lives they touch, the profits they earn, the team they employ, and the freedom they enjoy.  

Their clients have enjoyed an average annual growth rate five times higher than the average privately held company, while at the same time reducing their companies’ reliance on them as the owners by an average of 191% percent.

An ex-Olympic-level athlete turned business multi-millionaire, David and his wife Heather, and their three sons live a very simple life in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Click here to register.

How to Start and Operate a Small Business

On Tuesday, Dec. 7, learn “How to Start and Operate a Small Business”.

The webinar, 6 to 7:30 p.m., is hosted by Frank P Farmer, attorney and SCORE presenter. 

You have come to the right place, if you are in the early stages of thinking about starting a small business, or even, if you have started up your business, and realized you missed a few things.

If you are thinking about “becoming your own boss” this is a chance to get an overview of the things you need to know.

Join attorney and SCORE presenter, Frank P. Farmer, Jr., in a discussion of the ‘nuts and bolts” issues that should be considered when starting and operating a small business.

Frank will discuss topics including:

  • The need and usefulness of developing a business plan;
  • Selecting a business organizational structure;
  • Fictitious name registration;
  • Licensing;
  • Hiring employees vs. independent contractors;
  • Obtaining tax identification numbers and other related topics (as time permits).

About the Presenter:

Frank P. Farmer, Jr. is a graduate of Widener School of Law. He is a member of the Pennsylvania Bar.

Farmer has had a private law practice since 1980. 

Frank Farmer is located in Kennett Square, but he offers services throughout Delaware Valley. His practice concentrates on small business transactions. That includes representing individuals and business entities. It also includes starting, operating, and/or buying/selling small businesses. 

His services include:

  • Incorporation services and registration of fictitious names;
  • Preparation and review of leases, contracts, employment agreements, shareholder/operating /partnership agreements;
  • Representation of buyers/sellers of businesses, conflict resolution, and problem-solving.

This program is being presented in partnership with SBDC Kutztown, SBDC Widener, SBA, and the Small Business Assistance Center.

Click here to register. 

The Key Elements of a Successful Website

On Thursday, Dec. 9, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. learn “The Key Elements of a Successful Website”.

There are lots of things to consider when developing a website for your business. This webinar will highlight:

– Design
– Programming or page builder
– Copy
– User experience
– Domain name
– Hosting
– How the website interacts with the search engine
And more….

The webinar will be presented by Cary Baskin, a SCORE workshop presenter and the Managing Partner of the Marketing Department in Malvern, a website, SEO, and digital marketing agency.

His career spans more than 40 years working for companies like Honeywell, M&M, Mars, and in addition to local technology companies like Kulicke & Soffa and Checkpoint Systems.

Cary has developed and launched many products and has marketed local businesses as well as global market development in North America, Europe, SE Asia, and Japan.

Cary has an MBA from Pace University, a Masters in Bioengineering from Polytechnic of New York, and a BSEE from Pratt Institute.

Click here to register.

About SCORE

SCORE is the nation’s largest network of volunteer business experts. It is dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow and achieve their goals.

Make a difference as a SCORE volunteer.

Since 1964, it has provided education and mentorship to more than 11 million entrepreneurs nationwide.

SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties has been operating since 1985. It has 100 dedicated volunteers today. They provide confidential mentoring at no charge. They offer business seminars, workshops, and webinars to benefit the local community.

SCORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

Find out more about SCORE by clicking here. 















