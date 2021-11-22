ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven Cherokee Wind Ensemble Musicians to Perform as Members of Rowan University’s “WindFest” Honors Wind Ensemble

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, November 23 at 7:30 PM, seven student-musicians from the Cherokee High School Wind Ensemble will perform challenging repertoire as members of The Rowan University “WindFest” Honors Wind Ensemble. The honors band event is an intensive event for high school musicians selected from throughout NJ, PA, DE &...

