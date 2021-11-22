ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Morning Extra- Holiday tech and games

By PHL17 Morning News Desk
phl17.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Sponsored)- Today, Trisha Hershberger joins us as she shows us tech gifts that we can all...

phl17.com

Comments / 0

Related
KDVR.com

Tech gift ideas for the holidays

When it comes to holiday shopping, do you know what tech and electronic gifts are topping the wish lists?. Our tech expert, Andrea Smith, is here to help! She’s sharing some must-haves for the whole family from Osmo, NVIDIA, SanDisk, and Casio. For more information, visit D6News.com/TechTrends.
ELECTRONICS
komando.com

Tech roundup: 15 best tech gadgets to buy this holiday season

The most wonderful time of the year is just around the corner. That means it’s time to whip out your credit cards and start buying some gifts for your loved ones. While you’re at it, don’t forget to get a special something for yourself. Just make sure you invest in...
ELECTRONICS
KGUN 9

Hi-Tech Holiday Gifts with Stephanie Humphrey

The holidays are here and it’s the perfect time to gift the tech lover in your life an upgrade. From smart houses, to gaming systems, to connected security systems, tech is once again a big hit this holiday season, with consumers expected to spend nearly $135 BILLION on gadgets and tech.
TECHNOLOGY
WDEF

TECH BYTE: Tech to Help You Save While Holiday Shopping

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Black Friday and Cyber Monday are almost here. Even though a lot of stores are already offering markdowns, you may not have found yet what you’ve been looking for. Let’s face it. Whether we like it or not, most of us are going to be spending...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech
nwahomepage.com

Extra Thoughtful Holiday Gifts on Etsy

Sometimes the little things go a long way, especially when it comes to gift giving this holiday season. Watch as Dayna Isom Johnson joins Good Day NWA with a few ideas for everyone on your “nice list.”. Check out the items featured in this segment.
LIFESTYLE
SPY

The Best Black Friday Appliance Deals: Save Thousands at Samsung, Home Depot, Target & More

Table of Contents Samsung Black Friday Appliance Deals The Home Depot Appliance Deals Nutribullet – Save 25% Sitewide for Black Friday The Best Macy’s Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Amazon Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Walmart Black Friday Appliance Deals The Best Target Black Friday Appliance Deals Lowes Appliance Deals Black Friday is almost here! If you’re a regular SPY reader, then you’ve already seen our main roundups of the year’s best Black Friday Tech Deals and the best Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals overall. Typically, Black Friday is a great time to save on big-ticket items like new 65-inch TVs or refrigerators, and we’ll be...
ELECTRONICS
Syracuse.com

Oprah’s Favorite Things List: Here are the best 2021 holiday gifts and where to buy them right now

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021 List is finally here, ready to solve all of your shopping conundrums for the fast-approaching holiday season. The annual shopping list from Oprah Winfrey was posted Monday to OprahDaily.com, and the full list became available on Amazon at the same time. It includes a whopping 110 items personally recommended by Oprah, and almost guaranteed to include the perfect gift for someone on your shopping list.
SHOPPING
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 7 Items on "Early Black Friday Savings"

There is no better place to prepare for the upcoming festive occasions than Costco. Whether you're picking up bakery favorites or searching for final glimpses of soon-to-be-discontinued items, there is plenty to pick up at the warehouse. This year Costco is helping get us into the holiday spirit even more...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
chromeunboxed.com

How to score this new Samsung Chromebook from Walmart for only $87

If you’re in the market for a “cheap” Chrome OS laptop, there’s never been a better time to pick up a new Chromebook under $200. Even now, you can head over to Best Buy and find nearly a dozen devices priced as low as ninety-nine dollars and some of these Chromebooks are actually decent models. However, there’s one deal going right now that can score you one of the better budget-minded Chromebooks on the market for as little as $87 but there is a catch.
COMPUTERS
NBC News

Macy's Black Friday deals 2021: Early holiday sales on Macy's products

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Macy’s is known for its Thanksgiving Day parade,...
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

Walmart's Cyber Monday deals came early! Our picks, from $10

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Worried you missed the Black Friday party? Never fear, Walmart's early Cyber Monday deals are here! This weekend's savings have been incredible all around, and Walmart continues to lead the charge. The retailer now has a ton of early Cyber Monday discounts sitewide, including covet-worthy tech, toys and even bedding. All the big brands are massively on sale: Samsung, Bose, Nintendo, Shark, Tempurpedic, Revlon, Pyrex, The Pioneer Woman, Hamilton Beach...you know the drill.
SHOPPING
Business Insider

5 side hustles to earn you extra cash during the holidays

If you're looking to make extra money during the holidays, consider starting a seasonal side hustle. For people with a knack for planning, consider offering gift consultant or travel guide services. If you have a good-sized backyard or living room, you can rent out your space for holiday events. Ever...
ECONOMY
ETOnline.com

Walmart Black Friday 2021 Deals: Shop Gaming Consoles, TVs, Air Fryers and More

Walmart's latest round of the Black Friday "Deals for Days" sale is now live and it features major savings on select Apple products, air fryers, TVs, video games, laptops, Ninja and Magic Foodie blenders, Instant Pots, the iRobot vacuum, clothing and more. Plus, while Xbox, PS5 and Switch gaming consoles won't be on sale, they will be restocked for this event.
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon’s Best-Selling Devices Are On Sale Ahead of Black Friday — These Are the Best Deals to Shop Now

If you’ve yet to get acquainted with Alexa, or are in the market for new tablets, home security cameras or smart speakers, Amazon just slashed prices on its lineup of devices as part of its pre-Black Friday sale. Now through Cyber Monday (Nov. 29), expect to save up to 70% off select Amazon devices, including the newest Echo Show 5, Fire 4K TVs and streaming sticks, Fire HD 10 tablets, Kindle e-readers, Echo speakers and much more. Keep in mind that the e-commerce giant is extending its return window until Jan. 31, 2022 on most purchases made between Oct. 1 to...
ELECTRONICS
phl17.com

Morning Extra Holiday must haves with Paul Zahn

(Sponsored)- “Thanksgiving is right around the corner and that means holiday season is in full swing. Joining us to share his Holiday Must Haves is Entertaining Expert, Paul Zahn.”. Skincare by Olay. Olay.com. Espresso Martini Holiday Kit by Absolut Vodka. Rice by Lundberg Family Farms. www.lundberg.com/. Holiday Cocktails with The...
LIFESTYLE
goodmorningamerica.com

Cyber Monday 2021: Best deals from Walmart, Amazon, Nordstrom, Target and more

While Black Friday 2021 is in full force, some retailers are already looking ahead to Cyber Monday 2021. In addition to Black Friday deals, big box retailers like Walmart and Target are already rolling out Cyber Monday specials ahead of the big day on Nov. 29. With global supply chains...
NFL
WEKU

Smart devices are listening to more than our words

This episode was originally published May 17, 2021. Picture this: You’re not feeling so hot and you say to your smart speaker, “Robot, I’m hungry,” and you cough. And the device says, “Would you like a recipe for chicken soup?” And then, “By the way, would you like to order cough drops with one-hour delivery?”
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy