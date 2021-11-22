ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Morning Extra- Preventing holiday health humbugs

By PHL17 Morning News Desk
phl17.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Sponsored)– If you have a packed schedule this time of year, it’s easy to...

phl17.com

Comments / 0

Related
KCRG.com

Tips to help balance extra holiday eating, mental health

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Food is often a big focus of parties, and family get-togethers, during the holiday season. For some, that extra eating can affect mental health. Leaders at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center said if you’re worried about those extra calories, you can make a few substitutions. MercyOne’s Clinical...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kingsvillerecord.com

5 Tips to Prevent Common Holiday Foot Problems

(StatePoint) The holiday season is one of the most joyful times of year, but it can also lead to aching feet. One source of seasonal foot pain is gout, a type of arthritis exacerbated by consuming too much of certain holiday foods and beverages. As you celebrate, prevent gout flare-ups...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
yourvalley.net

Lincenberg: Stay sober with relapse-prevention tips for the holidays

For the vast majority, the holidays are a time for joy and celebration. The idea of getting together with family and enjoying each other’s company is one of the best parts of the holidays. However, the holidays can be a stressful and relapse-triggering experience for people in addiction recovery. People...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
cbslocal.com

WEB EXTRA: Thanksgiving Health And Safety

A recent survey finds many people are hesitant to spend Thanksgiving with loved ones who are unvaccinated for COVID-19. Experts say there are steps you can take to help reduce the risk of getting or transmitting the virus during holiday gatherings.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terra Wellington
phl17.com

Morning Extra Holiday must haves with Paul Zahn

(Sponsored)- “Thanksgiving is right around the corner and that means holiday season is in full swing. Joining us to share his Holiday Must Haves is Entertaining Expert, Paul Zahn.”. Skincare by Olay. Olay.com. Espresso Martini Holiday Kit by Absolut Vodka. Rice by Lundberg Family Farms. www.lundberg.com/. Holiday Cocktails with The...
LIFESTYLE
kingsvillerecord.com

An oral health holiday carol

(BPT) - Adulting is hard — and keeping track of everything that needs to happen and paying for it in the middle of a pandemic is especially challenging. If you’ve been a Scrooge about taking care of your teeth, the ghosts of the American Association of Endodontists (AAE) — the 7,334-member-strong organization that represents root canal specialists known as endodontists who save natural teeth and relieve tooth pain — are here to warn you and perhaps save you from an ill fate.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, Get a Blood Test, Doctors Warn

For many people, finally getting into bed at night can be the first time of day where the wear and tear on your body becomes noticeable. Whether it's sore feet from running around or a nagging shoulder injury, certain sensations can become more apparent once you lie down to rest. But if you ever notice this one new seemingly innocent feeling at night, you should make an appointment to speak with your doctor as soon as possible. Read on to see which nocturnal notification your body might be trying to give you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy