Career Corner: What To Do If Working from Home Leads To A Lower Salary?

 6 days ago

Image via Pexels.

While there are pros and cons from the employee’s perspective to working remotely versus in the office, the biggest fear for some is that remote work will lead to a lower salary.

While many companies have sustained the same productivity levels even without employees on-site, some employers argue that employees being at home gives them opportunity to slack off.

But are these concerns from either side actually grounded in reality?

As discussed in an article for the Wall Street Journal, if you work remotely you are unlikely to see a lower salary as a punitive measure.

However, employers do tend to offer salaries based on what is standard for the market, as well as the cost of living for the area. So if you work out of state, the company may offer you a lower salary if that is standard for the state you reside in, thus potentially leading to a lower income than your coworkers.

For avoiding this surprise, it is recommended that you take a more active role in researching what the average pay in your line of work is. If the position you are looking at lists a salary range, you can learn what end of that spectrum you are likely to expect if you know what’s comparable in your city.

And as far as disproving your manager’s concerns about lowered productivity, you will have to build a solid track record that leaves no room for doubt.

An unfortunate reality is you may need to perform at a higher level to overcome that assumption from skeptical bosses. But if you can prove your worth, that becomes a pretty solid argument against the necessity for you to be on-site and gives you room to negotiate on whether that is necessary.

For more insight on whether working remotely could play a factor in your salary, read the Wall Street Journal’s piece here.

VISTA.Today

Career Corner: The Top 10 Careers for Business Majors

A degree in business can open a lot of doors for you. Depending on your interests you could apply your education towards accounting, marketing, or a wide variety of other options. But you are probably looking at salary expectations to figure out your final decision.
ECONOMY
VISTA.Today

Career Corner: How to Quit Your Job

With the current state of the job market, people are much more willing to leave their current role to pursue new opportunities. It has become so common that it has been dubbed the “Great Resignation”. And while those new opportunities can be exciting to fantasize about, quitting is still never a decision to make lightly.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

No change in benefits for employees working from home

There have always been some people who worked at home, but the pandemic has shown us that with today's technology many employees can do their jobs at home. It seems to be true across different sectors. Chevron Pascagoula Refinery, Entergy and Fisher Brown Bottrell Insurance, Inc. have many employees working from home. But what about employee benefits while working from home?
BUSINESS
Washington Post

The high cost of working from home

Though it was interesting, I found Sergio Peçanha’s Nov. 12 Friday Opinion column,“How much of your life will you lose by going back to the office?,” a bit naive. I anticipate numerous sociological/psychological studies to come on the implications of the social isolation because of the lack of co-workers reengaged in in-person settings as a result of working from home. Working from home in pajamas may be popular, but there are deep-seated issues at stake here that Mr. Peçanha failed to address.
REAL ESTATE
Retail Wire

Will working from home hurt women’s career advancement?

Bank of England monetary committee member Catherine Mann caused a stir in the U.K. media last week after explaining that, due to childcare and schooling issues, more women are working remotely and will likely continue to do so. Consequently, she said, women risk getting caught in a “she-cession” and missing opportunities for advancement.
ECONOMY
Financial Times

What working from home companies can teach the rest of us

How do you develop workplace culture when no one is in the office anymore?. Almost two years into the pandemic, we’ve become used to hybrid working but it’s often hit and miss in terms of how well it works. In this episode, Isabel talks to Sacha Labourey, co-founder and chief strategy officer of all-remote tech company CloudBees, about what keeps his staff engaged and happy. One tip for managers is that overcommunicating with your team is the key to making things better when you are often - or always - apart. Isabel also speaks to the FT’s New York correspondent Joshua Chaffin about the return to the office in NYC. The insider view? Turns out it is lonely at the top for CEOs holed up in their corner offices while the employees stay at home.
ECONOMY
Grazia

'Stop Making Working From Home A Female Problem'

Another day, another senior woman cementing gender stereotypes in the workplace. This time its Catherine Mann from Bank of England saying that ‘‘women who work remotely will damage their careers.”. Not people, not men, but women. Putting aside the fact she’s hampering progression for her own gender, her own daughters,...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
advantagenews.com

Study ranks cities for work-from-home suitability

With more people shifting to work-at-home jobs, a new study ranks the 200 best U.S. cities for remote worker-friendliness for 2022. As of September, nearly half of U.S. full-time employees were fully or partly working remotely, and more than nine in 10 remote workers said they hope to keep telecommuting beyond the pandemic, according to a recent Gallup poll.
POLITICS
phoenix.edu

What can you do with a business management degree? Careers, salaries and tips

Business managers oversee and tend to an organization’s operations, helping to improve the efficiency of different departments and their employees. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects employment in management occupations will increase by 9% between 2020 and 2030. It anticipates a similar rise in demand for business and financial occupations, which may grow as much as 8% in the same time frame.
TEMPE, AZ
live5news.com

Working Wednesdays: Work from home opportunities

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Even before the pandemic, work from home opportunities were a popular option for people needing a flexible work schedule. And now during the pandemic, with people trying to stay healthy and safe, more workers have sought out work from home jobs. Tiffany Brice of Nu Journey...
CHARLESTON, SC
Eight Million Recipients to Receive Social Security Increase in the Next Six Weeks

Those receiving social security benefits are about to receive a bonus in their paycheck starting at the beginning of the year. According to the Social Security Administration, current recipients have been granted a COLA or cost of living adjustment increase. The move marks the second increase in just over twelve months after the previous adjustment which saw retirees gain an additional 1.3% in their monthly installments.
