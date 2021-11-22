Wind turbine manufacturer Vestas confronts aftermath of cyber security incident

The Natwest Story from an Awareness Leader perspective. Ceri J., Security Awareness Manager at NatWest, a UK bank with 74,000 employees, felt she needed to do more to counteract the threat of phishing attacks. For a major bank like NatWest, phishing represents a serious area of risk exposure and one where employee awareness is part of the solution. As she explained on IT Central Station, “The spike in phishing attacks targeting bank employees drove us to search for an effective solution to mitigate that risk. We switched to CybeReady in 2019 and have been seeing a constant improvement in employees’ ability to identify and avoid phishing attacks. The best part is that the solution is fully-automated and removes all IT overhead.”

RETAIL ・ 12 DAYS AGO