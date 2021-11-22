ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Wind turbine manufacturer Vestas confronts aftermath of cyber security incident

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanish turbine manufacturer Vestas has said a “gradual and controlled” reopening of its IT systems is now under way, following a “cyber security incident” on Friday 19 November that caused it to...

ENERGY INDUSTRY
Wind turbine giant Vestas' data compromised in cyberattack

Vestas Wind Systems, a leader in wind turbine manufacturing, has shut down its IT systems after suffering a cyberattack. Vestas is a leading North American manufacturer, installer, and servicing company for wind turbines, with 40,000 MW installed and 36,000+ MW under service in the U.S. and Canada. The company states...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vestas recovers from cyber attack and data breach

Integrated wind company Vestas has started recovering data after a cyber security breach of internal systems. A company spokesperson said on Saturday that the company noticed the intrusion into its systems on Friday 19 November. In order to minimise the issue, the company shut down its IT systems “across multiple business units and locations”. This disrupted communication with customer systems, but the company has since restored functionality.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Hackers exposed the data of the world’s biggest manufacturer of wind turbines Vestas, forcing the company to shut down its wind turbines

Vestas became the latest victim of a cyberattack after the world’s biggest manufacturer of wind turbines over the weekend after hackers exposed the company’s internal data, forcing the company to shut down its IT systems across multiple business units and locations to contain the issue. The incident occurred on November 19.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Data stolen in hack of wind turbine maker Vestas

Wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems A/S has been struck by a cyberattack that resulted in the theft of data. Vestas said in a statement today that it had discovered a “cybersecurity incident” on Nov. 19. The company added that it has since worked with external partners to contain the situation and re-establish the integrity of its information technology systems.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Manufacturing
Public Safety
Offshore Wind Giant Vestas Hit With Cyber Attack

By Christian Wienberg (Bloomberg) –Shares in Vestas Wind Systems A/S dropped to a two-week low after one of the world’s top makers of wind turbines was hit by a cyber attack. The Danish company said data was compromised, but that there are no signs that turbines being operated by its...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wind Turbine Maker Vestas’ Shares Drop as Cyber Attack Risks Output Delays

Shares in Vestas Wind Systems A/S dropped to a two-week low after one of the world’s top makers of wind turbines was hit by a cyber attack. The Danish company said data was compromised, but that there are no signs that turbines being operated by its customers have been impacted. While it’s “too early to assess” the impact of the incident, attention will be on possible production delays and costs, said Martin Wilkie, an analyst at Citigroup Inc.
INDUSTRY
