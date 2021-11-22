ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsbits: Sloth Racket / Irreversible Entanglements / Body Dilloway Head / Damon Locks

By Mike
Cath Roberts shares recordings from Sloth Racket. The...

AMN Reviews: Irreversible Entanglements – Open The Gates (2021; International Anthem)

Irreversible Entanglements has been referred to as a free jazz band, but pigeonholing these five musical explorers is ill-advised. Born out of socio-political necessity, Moor Mother (vocal, synth), Keir Neuringer (sax), Aquiles Navarro (trumpet), Luke Stewart (basses), and Tcheser Holmes (drums, percussion) are collectively becoming an iconic force of the 2020s. Their use of jazz as a base – free but also groove-oriented – serves as a hopping-off point for excursions into other musical forms as well as concerns of social justice, Afro-futurism, and our relationship with the greater universe. Comparisons to Sun Ra and the Art Ensemble of Chicago, both musically and spiritually, would not be off the mark.
Damon Locks – Black Monument Ensemble review – an eruption of groove-driven free jazz

Chicago has long been a home for the experimental fringes of improvised music. Ever since free jazz pianist Muhal Richard Abrams co-founded the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians in 1965 – to counter the dwindling popularity of jazz at the time – the Windy City has produced a largely self-sustaining ecosystem of modern instrumentalists pushing the boundaries of their artform.
Kim Gordon
King of Queen: Freddie Mercury died 30 years ago today

Today marks the 30th anniversary of the passing of one of rock’s greatest champions, Queen singer Freddie Mercury. Mercury died from complications of AIDS at age 45 on November 23, 1991, just one day after announcing to the world that he’d been diagnosed with the disease. Widely regarded as one...
Rescued sloth shows love to rescuer

Occurred on November 15, 2021 / San Antonio, De Los Altos, Venezuela: 053 is a sloth rescued after a dog attack. After two months of care, this wild specimen has learned to trust its rescuer.
Remembering Freddie Mercury: Performing Live With Queen In 1986

It’s been 30 years since rock icon Freddie Mercury sadly died due to complications from AIDS on November 24, 1991. He was just 45 years old. The legendary Queen vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter was born Farrokh Bulsara on September 5, 1946 on the island of Zanzibar off the east coast of Africa but grew up in India and later England after his family moved to Middlesex fleeing the Zanzibar Revolution.
AMN Reviews: Adam Roberts – Bell Threads [New Focus Recordings fcr312]

Strings are the predominant voice on Bell Threads, an album of composer Adam Roberts’ chamber music for solo, duo, trio and quartet. The title work, a piece for solo viola performed here by Hannah Levinson, contains the sliding between pitches, microtonal dissonances, contrasting upper and lower registers, and use of harmonics that typifies Roberts’ writing for strings. Levinson is joined by violinist Maya Bennardo on Shift Differential, a symmetrical work in three parts whose opening and closing sections feature raga-like phrasing built on stressed tones and microtonal sliding. In between is a section for the two to weave a texture of rapidly intertwining lines. Levinson and Bennardo also perform the two-part duet Diptych. Part I consists of drone tones and undulating lines with slight deviations above and below pitch, overlaid with pressure bowing; Part II includes microtonal near-unisons leavened by a more conventionally modernist-sounding counterpoint. The solo harp piece Rounds, performed by Hannah Lash, also relies on counterpoint, but of a rhythmic kind; rapidly plucked rhythms are set out against slower rhythms for a richly layered effect. The kaleidoscopic trio work Happy/Angry Music, for piano, double bass and percussion (performed by Bearthoven), plays with texture and changing time signatures and throws much of the melodic work to the bass; while the Oboe Quartet is a classically structured work written to complement the Mozart oboe quartet. Roberts’ quartet, performed by oboist Erik Behr and members of the JACK Quartet, represents an updating of the tradition, with generous use of bent tones, dissonances and extended techniques for both oboe and strings.
Initial 2022 Releases from Pyroclastic Records Announced

Featuring saxophonist/composer Malaby’s Sabino with guitarist Ben Monder, bassist Michael Formanek and drummer Tom Rainey, the album draws inspiration from Malaby’s covid-era sessions under a NJ turnpike bridge. Ches Smith with Bill Frisell, Craig Taborn and Mat Maneri – Interpret It Well. Release date TBA. Nate Wooley – Columbia Icefield...
Wadada Leo Smith Interview

Wadada Leo Smith’s 80th Birthday celebration continues with the release of The Chicago Symphonies and A Love Sonnet for Billie Holiday. This special show includes a lengthy excerpt from my interview with Smith in May 2021, in which he discusses the artist’s responsibility to society. It was an extraordinary privilege for me and I am very proud to share his wise words with you. With tracks from his two new albums featuring Jack DeJohnette, Vijay Iyer, Henry Threadgill, John Lindberg, and Johnathon Haffner.
CHICAGO, IL
The Best Krautrock Albums From Louder

Although it was given second wind when David Bowie and Brian Eno yammered on about it circa Low and Heroes in ‘77, Krautrock had first left the fatherland and put boots on British soil at the start of that decade. Not that any of the bands involved happily answered to the term. Some say it was coined by John Peel (who championed Tangerine Dream’s Atem in ’73); others claim it was pulled from an Amon Duul track which spoke of “the Sauerkraut band”. Faust called the opening track on their fourth album Krautrock, but that was a dig at how stupid they thought the Brits were. “When English people started talking about “Krautrock”, they said, “We thought they were just taking the piss”.
Paul Dolden’s The Golden Dolden Box Set Released Next Week

Tentatively to be released on Dolden’s Bandcamp page on 12/1/2021. This is a truly massive release of his entire musical output, both released and unreleased, remastered and sounding great! Here is Paul’s release announcement:. The Golden Dolden Box Set. Forty years of full-time work writing and producing new music reduced...
AMN Reviews: Tony Malaby – The Cave Of Winds (2022; Pyroclastic Records)

At first blush, this quartet outing featuring veterans Tony Malaby on sax, Ben Monder on guitar, Michael Formanek on bass, and Tom Rainey on drums might come across as yet another New York creative jazz album. That it is, but such a brief representation necessarily misses the mark. The recording...
Coming to San Francisco

Music perseveres. Recorded live in studio, Unsolitary is a semi-regular music series that intends to present solo and ensemble improvised music. CCRMA presents a live streamed performance by Las Sucias. Sunday, December 5. Sun 12/05 2:45 PM The Lost Church [427 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95401]. Eki’Shola & the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AMN Reviews: Sunn O))) – Metta, Benevolence BBC 6Music: Live on the invitation of Mary Anne Hobbs (2021;

This is an hour-long live-in-the-studio session from drone-metal legends Sunn O))). The lineup is expanded, with leaders Stephen O’Malley (electric guitar and synths) and Greg Anderson (electric guitar and synths) joined by Tos Nieuwenhuizen (synths), Stephen Moore (trombone and synths), Tim Midyett (electric bass guitar and synths), and Anna von Hausswolff (voice and synths on the first half). As expected, there is no shortage of distorted and overdriven riffs, sculpted feedback, and synth chording. Also as expected, there is little that resembles a rhythm or a beat in the conventional sense.
Pastor Mike Jr. Tells How Cee-Lo Green Inspired His New Single “Amazing” | Get Up Exclusive

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions) Five-time Stellar Award-Winning Artist Pastor Mike Jr. stepped into the Get Up! Church to premiere his new single “Amazing.” The Birmingham, Alabama-born artist talks about how Hip-Hop artist Cee-Lo Green inspired the new single with Erica and GRIFF. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

