Happening now: Closing arguments in trial of 3 charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Closing arguments began Monday morning in the trial of three men charged in the February 2020 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.

Jurors in the trial of Travis and Greg McMichael and Roddie Bryan must decide whether one or all of them is guilty or not guilty of murder and other charges.

Channel 2′s Tony Thomas has been following the case and trial since the beginning. He is in the courtroom as the state and defense present their closing arguments.

Watch the closing arguments streaming live on WSBTV.com and the WSB-TV news app. Stay with Channel 2 Action News.

Bryan, who filmed Ahmaud’s death, is now asking to separate his case from the McMichaels.

The state rested its case after 21 witnesses and eight days of testimony.

The defense for all three defendants rested after presenting their case for two days and calling seven witnesses. Travis McMichael testified during the trial; the other two defendants did not.

©2021 Cox Media Group