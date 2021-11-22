ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, GA

Happening now: Closing arguments in trial of 3 charged in Ahmaud Arbery’s death

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 6 days ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Closing arguments began Monday morning in the trial of three men charged in the February 2020 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.

Jurors in the trial of Travis and Greg McMichael and Roddie Bryan must decide whether one or all of them is guilty or not guilty of murder and other charges.

Channel 2′s Tony Thomas has been following the case and trial since the beginning. He is in the courtroom as the state and defense present their closing arguments.

Bryan, who filmed Ahmaud’s death, is now asking to separate his case from the McMichaels.

The state rested its case after 21 witnesses and eight days of testimony.

The defense for all three defendants rested after presenting their case for two days and calling seven witnesses. Travis McMichael testified during the trial; the other two defendants did not.

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

