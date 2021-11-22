Top Performers From Second Round of Playoffs

No. 5 Menlo-Atherton (9-2) at No. 1 St. Francis (10-0) in Division I semifinal, Friday, 7 p.m.: Though separated by less than 12 miles, these powerhouses have played only twice previously, St. Francis winning a CCS playoff game in 1993, M-A beating the Lancers in 1958. Both teams are red hot. St. Francis is having a historic season that includes a victory over De La Salle and a West Catholic Athletic League championship. M-A has won nine in a row since opening the season with losses to Bellarmine and Oregon power Tualatin. The Bears went on the road last week and ended Salinas’ unbeaten season in the first round, winning 35-31 behind 390 yards passing and four touchdowns from Matt MacLeod. St. Francis, on the heels of a dominant win at Serra to claim the WCAL title, was tied 28-28 in the fourth quarter last week against Aptos before finding another gear to win 56-28. Viliami “Juju” Teu leads the Lancers with 1,993 yards and 25 TDs rushing. MacLeod and Teu are among a number of players on both sides who were on the same Pop Warner team. Calpreps.com predicts St. Francis to advance 42-21. — Darren Sabedra.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 10 DAYS AGO