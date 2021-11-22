ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Top Performers From Second Round of Playoffs

GPB
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are some of the top high school football performances that took place around Georgia from the second round of the playoffs. Ty Adams, QB, Swainsboro: Ran for two touchdowns and threw a 28-yard touchdown in a 41-14 win over Columbia. D.J. Bell, RB, Pierce County: Rushed for 300...

www.gpb.org

fayettecountyrecord.com

No. 1 Refugio Ends Flatonia’s Football Season in Second Round of Playoffs

The Flatonia Bulldogs saw their football season come to an end Friday with a 69-20 loss to No. 1-ranked Refugio in the second round of the 2A playoffs. Flatonia ends its season with a 5-5 record. Refugio (12-0) advances to play Ganado in the next round. The 20 points Flatonia scored was the second-most anyone had scored on the Bobcats this season. The Bulldogs did most of their damage through…
FLATONIA, TX
East Bay Times

High school football Week 13 preview: Top CCS, NCS second-round playoff matchups, schedule

No. 5 Menlo-Atherton (9-2) at No. 1 St. Francis (10-0) in Division I semifinal, Friday, 7 p.m.: Though separated by less than 12 miles, these powerhouses have played only twice previously, St. Francis winning a CCS playoff game in 1993, M-A beating the Lancers in 1958. Both teams are red hot. St. Francis is having a historic season that includes a victory over De La Salle and a West Catholic Athletic League championship. M-A has won nine in a row since opening the season with losses to Bellarmine and Oregon power Tualatin. The Bears went on the road last week and ended Salinas’ unbeaten season in the first round, winning 35-31 behind 390 yards passing and four touchdowns from Matt MacLeod. St. Francis, on the heels of a dominant win at Serra to claim the WCAL title, was tied 28-28 in the fourth quarter last week against Aptos before finding another gear to win 56-28. Viliami “Juju” Teu leads the Lancers with 1,993 yards and 25 TDs rushing. MacLeod and Teu are among a number of players on both sides who were on the same Pop Warner team. Calpreps.com predicts St. Francis to advance 42-21. — Darren Sabedra.
HIGH SCHOOL
The Daily Citizen

Beaten at Bainbridge: Northwest downed 48-7 in second round of state playoffs

A stout, opportunistic defense and a big-play offense were too much for Northwest Whitfield High School to handle Friday night. On the road at Bainbridge, the Bruins fell 48-7 in the second round of the Class 4A state playoffs. Bainbridge, the Region 1-4A champion, advanced to play North Oconee in the state quarterfinals next weekend. Northwest ends the season at 8-4.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
The Times

Senior Marlion Jackson continues to provide elite deep threat for No. 10 Cherokee Bluff as it enters second round of football playoffs

Marlion Jackson shouldn’t mind the label ‘one-year wonder.’. It certainly describes how well his senior season — and only year — has gone on the football field at Cherokee Bluff. In 2021, Jackson has been the ultimate vertical threat for the 10th-ranked Bears (11-0), with nearly 700 receiving yards and...
FLOWERY BRANCH, GA
The Jackson Sun

West Tennessee-area high school football top performers from quarterfinals of TSSAA playoffs: Khalik Ganaway rushes for over 300 yards

Here are the top performers from the quarterfinals of the Tennessee high school football playoffs in the Jackson area: Ty Simpson, Westview: Simpson rushed for 156 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries in the 16-0 win over MAHS. He also completed 9-of-15 passes for 82 yards. Hayden Smith: Smith had two interceptions.  ...
HIGH SCHOOL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Division 3 Football Playoff Match-Ups Preview | Second Round Preview

Justin Berendzen (@jrberendzen on Twitter) with my second round division 3 matchups preview matchups are ranked by how competitive and intriguing each matchup is but it is the playoffs so anything can happen and even the 8th matchup either team could win. 1.Wheaton(IL) College at Central(IA) College. Both of these...
NFL
kniakrls.com

Central Pulls Away from Bethel for 1st Round Playoff Victory

After seeing a 24-7 lead trimmed to just 27-21 at halftime, the 8th-ranked Central College football team scored 27 of the next 34 points and pulled away from #14 Bethel for a 61-35 victory in the opening round of the Division III playoffs Saturday as heard live on 92.1 KRLS.
The Oklahoman

Results are in: The Oklahoman's Fans' Choice Player of the Week poll winner for second round of playoffs

Congrats to Deer Creek's Brett Pense, who won The Oklahoman's Fans' Choice Player of the Week poll for the second round of the playoffs. Pense guided the Antlers on a game-winning drive to send Deer Creek to its second state championship game in school history. He had a rushing and passing score and accounted for 216 total yards in a 20-17 win against Sand Springs.
FOOTBALL

