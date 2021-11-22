Talon closes $5m Series A Round led by Animoca Brands

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. GoKwik, an e-commerce enablement company that’s on a mission to democratize the shopping experience and increase GMV realization for e-commerce businesses, has raised INR 112 crore in a Series A round led by Sequoia Capital India. The round also saw participation from existing investors Matrix Partners India and RTP Global. GoKwik had previously raised INR 40 crore in a pre-Series A round led by Matrix Partners India in September 2021. Their clients include marquee names in the Indian e-commerce space, such as Mamaearth, Good Glamm Group (Myglamm), LimeRoad, EyeMyEye, boAt, ManMatters, OZiva, The Souled Store, Noise, VMart. GoKwik has also recently partnered with Fynd to power the online presence of some of the most iconic global brands in India.
