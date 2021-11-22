ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Evorpacept as single-agent or combination pembrolizumab or trastuzumab shows promise in the treatment of advanced solid tumours

By Jamie Park
2minutemedicine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article1. This is the first human clinical trial of evorpacept, a CD47 inhibitor, and the results suggest an acceptable safety profile to proceed with further investigations. 2. Patients receiving single-agent evorpacept experienced adverse events such as fatigue, headache, thrombocytopenia and neutropenia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: CD47...

www.2minutemedicine.com

