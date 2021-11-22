ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

After Holiday Parade Tragedy, Abandoned Belongings Line Main Street

By NBC4 Washington
NBC Washington
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least five people are dead, with dozens more injured, after a speeding SUV plowed through...

www.nbcwashington.com

WSAZ

Local Christmas parade safety discussed after tragedy in Wisconsin

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Christmas parade in Wausheka, Wisconsin, on Sunday turned into a scene of a tragedy, as a driver plowed into a crowd, killing at least five people and injuring nearly 50 more. Investigators say no motive is known, and the suspect was involved in a domestic...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Bend Christmas parade steps off after Waukesha tragedy

WEST BEND, Wis. - The West Bend Christmas parade stepped off down Main Street Sunday, Nov. 28, one week after the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy. Organizers opted to move forward with the parade after some security adjustments. Snowplows were used as roadblocks and officers manned those roadblocks with rifles; steps...
WEST BEND, WI
cbslocal.com

Andover Reviewing Parade Security After Wisconsin Tragedy

ANDOVER (CBS) – Heavy equipment from the Andover DPW lot may not seem like a festive addition to the Santa parade that will take place down Main Street on Sunday. But it’s been the protocol for large scale events for a few years. “The first year people were surprised at...
ANDOVER, MA
MSNBC

‘Truly horrific’: Tragedy at holiday parade in Waukesha, WI

Former ATF Special Agent in Charge Jim Cavanaugh and Angelito Tenorio, an eyewitness, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the tragedy after a driver plowed through a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Tenorio, who was marching in the parade as an SUV stormed through the crowd, recounts hearing “deafening cries and screams from people in attendance and who were participating at the parade.” He says “it was truly horrific.”Nov. 22, 2021.
WAUKESHA, WI
Wiscnews.com

Waukesha gathers in mourning and support on day after parade tragedy

WAUKESHA — From the window of his bookstore in downtown Waukesha, Norman Bruce looked on in horror as a red SUV drove through the Waukesha South High School marching band during the city’s Christmas Parade Sunday afternoon, sending several young musicians to the hospital. Amid the pandemonium that followed, with...
WAUKESHA, WI
fox47.com

8 children remain in hospital after Waukesha parade tragedy, officials say

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Another child was released from Children’s Wisconsin Hospital on Saturday in the wake of last weekend’s Waukesha parade tragedy. According to the hospital, eight children remain in its care, including four patients in serious condition. Two patients are also in fair condition, as well as two in good condition.
WAUKESHA, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sunnews.org

Seal Beach holiday parade street closures

The annual Seal Beach Christmas Parade will begin at 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 3. The Seal Beach Police Department will divert traffic on Pacific Coast Highway and close several streets to vehicular traffic for the parade. Main Street will be closed to all vehicular traffic starting at 4 p.m. and...
SEAL BEACH, CA
CBS Denver

Golden Makes Safety Changes In Light Of Wisconsin Holiday Parade Tragedy

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – The holiday parade tragedy in Wisconsin comes as cities across Colorado prepare for their own parades and festivals. Not surprisingly, city leaders and event planners are looking over their own safety protocols. In Golden, the city is gearing up for its annual Olde Golden Holiday Parade along Washington Avenue on Dec. 11. Following the events in Waukesha, hearts are heavy. (credit: Foothills Art Center) “It’s just really tragic,” said Chris Solomon, a father of three who was visiting Golden on Monday. “Families are just trying to go out and enjoy the season and spend time together.” All the more reason...
WISCONSIN STATE
AFP

Homicide charges for driver after US parade tragedy

The driver of the car that plowed into a Christmas parade in the Midwestern US city of Waukesha, killing five and injuring 48, was apparently fleeing a domestic dispute at the time -- and will face charges of intentional homicide, police said Monday. Waukesha, Wisconsin police chief Dan Thompson said that suspect Darrell Brooks, 39, appeared to be fleeing a domestic disturbance and was not being pursued by police when he drove his red SUV through the city's annual holiday parade on Sunday. Four women and one man between the ages of 52 and 81 were killed, and 48 people were hospitalized, Thompson said. Of those sent to hospitals, 18 were children, according to Dr. Amy Drendel, the head of emergency medicine at Children's Wisconsin hospital.
WAUKESHA, WI
NPR

Christmas Parade Tragedy, Georgia Trial Closing, COVID-Safe Holidays

At least five are dead and more than 40 are injured after an SUV sped through a holiday parade and struck dozens of people, including children, in Waukesha, Wisconsin. Closing arguments are set for today in the Georgia trial of three white men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery. And experts advise how to gather and travel safely for the holidays, even as COVID cases climb.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 58

State and local leaders in disbelief after Waukesha parade tragedy

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Reaction from state and local leaders continues to pour in a day after someone drove an SUV into people participating in Waukesha's Christmas parade, leaving five dead and many more injured. Representative Scott Fitzgerald (WI-05) ,who represents Waukesha, is in disbelief over the chaos and...
WAUKESHA, WI
The Independent

Darrell Brooks: Waukesha suspect caught by doorbell camera after parade tragedy

The 39-year-old man accused of driving an SUV into Christmas parade in a Wisconsin was allegedly caught by a doorbell camera shortly after killing five and injuring dozens more. Darrell Brooks can be seen in the footage asking for an Uber roughly 20 minutes after his SUV crashed through a roadblock in Waukesha, where a parade was ongoing on Sunday. As many as 40 bystanders and performers were injured and authorities in Waukesha have confirmed the deaths of five people. Six children meanwhile remain in a critical condition at Waukesha’s children hospital. Mr Brooks, who was arrested not long...
PUBLIC SAFETY
phillytrib.com

After Wisconsin tragedy, Philly police are confident in their Thanksgiving Parade safety plan

Ahead of Philadelphia’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, police say they don’t have much concern about disruptions or safety issues. Tragedy struck a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin Sunday, when a man plowed his car through marchers, killing five people and injuring 48 others. Police say they believe the suspect in the case, Darrell E. Brooks, hit people intentionally.
WISCONSIN STATE

