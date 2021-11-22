A cautious start to the week

Overview: While the Belarus-Poland border remains an intense standoff, there have been a couple other diplomatic developments that may be exciting risk appetites today. First, Biden and Xi will talk by phone later today. Second, reports suggest the UK has toned down its rhetoric making progress on talks on the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol. Equities in the Asia Pacific region were mostly firmer, with China a notable exception among the large markets, even though the October data was generally stronger than expected. Europe's Stoxx 600, which has fallen only once this month, is edging higher to new records, while US futures are enjoying a firmer bias. Benchmark 10-year yields are 1-2 bp lower, which puts the Treasury yield near 1.55%. The European periphery is outperforming the core. The dollar is soft. The Scandis and Antipodeans lead the move, while the euro, yen, and British pound are little changed. Emerging market currencies are also mostly stronger. Here the Philippine peso is notable as it falls the most in seven weeks as corporates bought dollars. After falling by 0.65% last week, the JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index is edging higher today. Gold is snapping a seven-day rally, stalling near $1868. Support is seen in the $1842-$1845 area. January WTI was sold again as it poked above $80. It is pinned near last week's lows (~$78.65) as the US response is awaited. European natural gas futures are firm as the capacity auction results are awaited, and Europe faces its first cold snap of the season. Iron ore and copper prices are posting small losses.

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO