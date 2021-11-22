ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A cautious start to the week

By Follow
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStock markets are off to a cautious start to the week and Wall Street is eyeing a similar start in a few hours. Stocks made baby steps in early trade - as we've seen repeatedly in recent weeks - but it didn't last long and indices have since moved slightly into...

www.fxstreet.com

FXStreet.com

Market report: Chances of a recovery rally, and will central bankers bite the bullet?

After Friday’s epic market sell off on the back of fears about the new Covid variant, Omicron, all eyes will be on how financial markets perform this weekend. So far, Asian stocks have sold off, while US futures markets, which predict how stock markets may perform, have managed to eke out a gain, with the S&P 500 E-mini futures market pricing in a 0.8% gain, and Nasdaq futures looking for a 1% rise. Oil prices have also rebounded this morning, however, so far, they have only retraced some of the large losses that we experienced at the end of last week. This new variant took markets by surprise, the Vix index, Wall Street’s fear gauge, soared on Friday, after investors were jolted from the remarkable rally across financial markets this year. The reintroduction of the UK’s travel red list and PCR testing for all arrivals into the UK, put the brakes on airline shares, which fell back to levels not seen since November 2020. The market will be news-driven this week, and sentiment could remain fragile until we hear more about the impact of Omicron. We also have a mountain of economic data to digest and a large number of central bank speakers.
New York Post

Dow tanks 900 points on COVID concerns, worst one-day drop of the year

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tanked more than 900 points Friday in a holiday-shortened trading day after the discovery of a new variant of COVID-19 in South Africa jilted investors around the world. The Dow fell as much as 1,000 points at one point, but finished the day down some...
FOX8 News

Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 950 points

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell sharply Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly falling more than 1,000 points, as a new coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe. It added to investor uncertainty about potentially reversing months of progress at getting the COVID-19 pandemic under control. […]
FXStreet.com

Quiet start to shortened trading week

- Quiet start to trade shorten Thanksgiving week. - Awaiting Biden announcement on Fed chair. Policy divergence between Fed and ECB and BOJ remain in focus. - China Foreign Exchange Market Self-Discipline Mechanism [PBOC led group] said to comment on the FX proprietary trading of domestic banks, said to ask banks to cap the size of proprietary trading accounts related to FX.
FOXBusiness

Stock futures rise to start the week

U.S. stock futures ticked higher, putting Wall Street indexes on course to post gains after Monday’s opening bell. Futures on the S&P 500 were up 0.3% and futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4%. Changes in equity futures don’t necessarily predict moves after the markets open. European...
invezz.com

Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and Nasdaq price forecast after sell-off on Friday

The Dow Jones weakened -2.5% on Friday, the S&P 500 -2.3%, and the Nasdaq -2.2%. Wall Street’s three main indexes ended sharply lower on Friday as news of a new COVID variant worried investors around the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday designated a new COVID-19 variant detected...
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: COVID strikes again

New COVID variant in South Africa roils global markets. WTI falls 10% from Monday’s open, 12.8% on Friday, commodities plunge. USD/CAD adds 1%, closes at two-month high despite US Treasury yield decline. FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts near-term neutrality. The discovery of a new COVID variant in South Africa amplified fears...
Forbes

How Low Will Stocks Go?

This year's Black Friday was marked not by buying, but by selling, as overseas markets plunged in overnight trading Friday, with Japan’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down over 2.5%. The Spyder Trust (SPY) , which tracks the S&P 500, opened down 1.4%, which in turn triggered even more...
News 8 WROC

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial concerns

(CBS/AP) – Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat […]
FXStreet.com

There is a lot falling

As we prepare for a HIGH-RISK week. Full of tremendous opportunity. A very good friend asked me what they should be buying?. They have been doing very well in property but have not been involved in stocks. My reply was a cutting through to what really matters for all of us right now.
FXStreet.com

First Mover Asia: Bitcoin, altcoins rebound from ‘Black Friday’ plummet

Bitcoin rose past $57K on Sunday, although investors are nervously eyeing the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Good morning. Here’s what’s happening this morning:. Market moves: Bitcoin was trading at over $57,000, although investors are nervous about the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant. Technician’s take (Editor’s...
FXStreet.com

Omicron: Risk appetite, stocks, yields, dollar bloc, EMFX tumble

JPY, CHF Soar, AUD, CAD Slump, DXY Falls, EUR, GBP Rally. Summary: A darker shade of black emerged on Friday after the new Covid variant, Omicron which was first detected in South Africa, spread around the world on Sunday. Cases of the new variant were detected in Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Britain, Denmark, Belgium, Botswana, Israel, Hong Kong, and Australia. A wave of travel bans on southern Africa from many countries saw risk appetite, and financial markets dive.
FXStreet.com

The greenback slips at the start the new week

Overview: While the Belarus-Poland border remains an intense standoff, there have been a couple other diplomatic developments that may be exciting risk appetites today. First, Biden and Xi will talk by phone later today. Second, reports suggest the UK has toned down its rhetoric making progress on talks on the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol. Equities in the Asia Pacific region were mostly firmer, with China a notable exception among the large markets, even though the October data was generally stronger than expected. Europe's Stoxx 600, which has fallen only once this month, is edging higher to new records, while US futures are enjoying a firmer bias. Benchmark 10-year yields are 1-2 bp lower, which puts the Treasury yield near 1.55%. The European periphery is outperforming the core. The dollar is soft. The Scandis and Antipodeans lead the move, while the euro, yen, and British pound are little changed. Emerging market currencies are also mostly stronger. Here the Philippine peso is notable as it falls the most in seven weeks as corporates bought dollars. After falling by 0.65% last week, the JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index is edging higher today. Gold is snapping a seven-day rally, stalling near $1868. Support is seen in the $1842-$1845 area. January WTI was sold again as it poked above $80. It is pinned near last week's lows (~$78.65) as the US response is awaited. European natural gas futures are firm as the capacity auction results are awaited, and Europe faces its first cold snap of the season. Iron ore and copper prices are posting small losses.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Moderna, United Airlines, Zoom and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Friday:. United Airlines, American Airlines - Airline stocks were hit hard during Friday's sell-off, as the new Covid variant sparked travel restrictions. Shares of United and American dropped 9.6% and 8.8%, respectively. Delta lost 8.3%, and aircraft maker Boeing slid 5.4%.
The Motley Fool

These 3 Stocks Punished the Dow Friday

Markets fell sharply on Friday. Three Dow stocks in particular were responsible for a big portion of the overall decline. It's best not to shift from your long-term investing strategy. The stock market was definitely not in a holiday mood on the day after Thanksgiving, as news of the new...
moneyweek.com

What would another lockdown mean for markets?

Markets are decidedly not full of the Friday feeling today. Markets are tumbling as we’re all hearing about yet another variant of Covid-19, which has resulted in England putting South Africa on the red list. So what’s going on?. Markets are clearly rattled by the new Covid variant. The first...
