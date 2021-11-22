ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does another wave of COVID-19 mean good news or bad news for the stock market?

FXStreet.com
Cover picture for the articleStock indexes remain at or near record territory with the Nasdaq squeezing in a new all-time closing high to end last week. This week is a short one for Wall Street with U.S. stock and bond markets closed Thursday for Thanksgiving, and shortened trading sessions on Friday. The holiday-shortened...

Forbes

How Low Will Stocks Go?

This year's Black Friday was marked not by buying, but by selling, as overseas markets plunged in overnight trading Friday, with Japan’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng down over 2.5%. The Spyder Trust (SPY) , which tracks the S&P 500, opened down 1.4%, which in turn triggered even more...
STOCKS
wallstreetwindow.com

Stock Market Outlook After Friday’s Nasty DOW Dump – Mike Swanson

On Friday, the DOW dumped over 900 points on news of a new virus variant in South Africa. It’s not known if it is really any worse than any of the others for those that get it and there have been no reasons given yet to think it is. I know there are people fearmongering this, but this is a quote from the WSJ talking with the South African doctor who has examined the variant more than anyone else – “He said that there were no indications so far that Omicron led to more severe illness than infections from other variants and that the current crop of Covid-19 vaccines should still shield people from serious illness and death.” In the end, though, when it comes to the markets, this news item doesn’t change my view of anything, because my views are really based on the overall trends and charts. I got good news and bad news for the markets when it comes to them.
STOCKS
invezz.com

Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and Nasdaq price forecast after sell-off on Friday

The Dow Jones weakened -2.5% on Friday, the S&P 500 -2.3%, and the Nasdaq -2.2%. Wall Street’s three main indexes ended sharply lower on Friday as news of a new COVID variant worried investors around the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday designated a new COVID-19 variant detected...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Yield rebound, US stock futures pare losses as ‘Omicron’ fears ease

US 10-year Treasury yields, S&P 500 Futures consolidate the biggest daily losses since early pandemic days. Comments from US NIH officials, Israel help to cut back on the covid variant fears. Fed’s Bostic rejects challenges to Fed’s rate hike, ECB’s Lagarde got reason to defend easy money policies. Speeches from...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD drops back below 1.1300 amid coronavirus fears

EUR/USD reverses Friday’s corrective pullback, refreshes intraday low at the latest. US NIH officials try to placate Omicron fears but ECDC and ECB’s Lagarde convey the pessimism. Market sentiment worsens on concerns that virus strain will stop previously hawkish central bank actions. President Biden will update US reaction to the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FXStreet.com

First Mover Asia: Bitcoin, altcoins rebound from ‘Black Friday’ plummet

Bitcoin rose past $57K on Sunday, although investors are nervously eyeing the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Good morning. Here’s what’s happening this morning:. Market moves: Bitcoin was trading at over $57,000, although investors are nervous about the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant. Technician’s take (Editor’s...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Asian Stock Market: Omicron fears ebb but bears not out of the woods

Asian equities trade mixed as yields, US stock futures rebound. Global scientists, policymakers race to ascertain fears of South African covid variant. Fed versus the rest battle can keep greenback buyers hopeful. Eyes on Fed’s Powell, US President Biden for fresh impulse. Asian shares grind lower as bears take a...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY tracks yields to rebound towards 114.00 amid COVID-19 variant woes

USD/JPY consolidates the heaviest daily loss since March 2020, bounces off 13-day low. WHO termed Omicron as a “variant of concern”, Japan tightens border controls. US Treasury yields recover as Fed’s Bostic rejects dovish concerns. Japan Retail Sales eased in September, Fed’s Powell, US President Biden eyed for fresh impulse.
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

Market report: Chances of a recovery rally, and will central bankers bite the bullet?

After Friday’s epic market sell off on the back of fears about the new Covid variant, Omicron, all eyes will be on how financial markets perform this weekend. So far, Asian stocks have sold off, while US futures markets, which predict how stock markets may perform, have managed to eke out a gain, with the S&P 500 E-mini futures market pricing in a 0.8% gain, and Nasdaq futures looking for a 1% rise. Oil prices have also rebounded this morning, however, so far, they have only retraced some of the large losses that we experienced at the end of last week. This new variant took markets by surprise, the Vix index, Wall Street’s fear gauge, soared on Friday, after investors were jolted from the remarkable rally across financial markets this year. The reintroduction of the UK’s travel red list and PCR testing for all arrivals into the UK, put the brakes on airline shares, which fell back to levels not seen since November 2020. The market will be news-driven this week, and sentiment could remain fragile until we hear more about the impact of Omicron. We also have a mountain of economic data to digest and a large number of central bank speakers.
STOCKS
NEWS10 ABC

Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 points

Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street Friday after a coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe and the European Union proposed suspending air travel from southern Africa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 905 points. The S&P 500 index fell 2.3%, its worst day since February and the Nasdaq composite had its worst drop in two months.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Covid Special Report: How will worst coronavirus variant seen to date affect markets this week?

'Omicron' contagion risks will unsettle the markets for the foreseeable future. Gold and forex markets are under scrutiny as volatility shoots higher. The markets are embarking on a huge month with the latest strain in the coronavirus 'Omicron' sending risk into a tailspin, resurfacing as a worry for investors and a potential driver of more big market moves to follow. This variant has been classified by the World Health Organisation as a 'concern', and it has slammed markets worldwide.
BUSINESS
News 8 WROC

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial concerns

(CBS/AP) – Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat […]
STOCKS

