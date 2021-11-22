Market shrugs off chinese signals and keeps the yuan bid

After Friday’s epic market sell off on the back of fears about the new Covid variant, Omicron, all eyes will be on how financial markets perform this weekend. So far, Asian stocks have sold off, while US futures markets, which predict how stock markets may perform, have managed to eke out a gain, with the S&P 500 E-mini futures market pricing in a 0.8% gain, and Nasdaq futures looking for a 1% rise. Oil prices have also rebounded this morning, however, so far, they have only retraced some of the large losses that we experienced at the end of last week. This new variant took markets by surprise, the Vix index, Wall Street’s fear gauge, soared on Friday, after investors were jolted from the remarkable rally across financial markets this year. The reintroduction of the UK’s travel red list and PCR testing for all arrivals into the UK, put the brakes on airline shares, which fell back to levels not seen since November 2020. The market will be news-driven this week, and sentiment could remain fragile until we hear more about the impact of Omicron. We also have a mountain of economic data to digest and a large number of central bank speakers.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO