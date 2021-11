Hunterdon County Parks and Recreation will host programs on nature, art and more during December, in person and virtually. Parks & Rec will host an Evergreen Walk & Craft program from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Arboretum at 1020 Highway 31, in Clinton Township. The program is for ages 5 through adult; children must be accompanied by an adult. The cost is $15 per project; preregistration is required. Laura Bush, principal park naturalist is the instructor. Class size is seven projects for each session with up to 14 participants.

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ ・ 7 DAYS AGO