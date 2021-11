Only two new teams join the Sour Rankings this week, and they're a couple of squads who have recently been ransacked by the injury bug. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Denver Nuggets have already battled minor ailments across parts of the roster, but the loss of Collin Sexton and potential long-term loss of Michael Porter Jr. loom large for both franchises. The two teams got off to fantastic starts this season, but as is the case in the NBA, things suddenly feel very different from two weeks ago.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO