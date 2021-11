The Clippers have been incredibly shorthanded this season, but they'll at least have the services of Nicolas Batum against the New Orleans Pelicans. Batum missed the last game against the Memphis Grizzlies with Achilles soreness, but it looks like it won't be holding him back for long. After missing one game, Batum is back in the starting lineup for the Clippers against the New Orleans Pelicans.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO