Cardiff and the Scarlets are planning to return to Wales at the earliest opportunity after South Africa was added to the UK Government’s travel red list.The two clubs were set to take part in the United Rugby Championship in South Africa this weekend, with the Scarlets facing the Sharks in Durban on Saturday, and Cardiff playing the Lions in Johannesburg on Sunday.However, after UK officials warned of a new variant of the virus, both clubs issued short statements overnight stressing they are working on returning to the UK as soon as possible.With the situation in South Africa having changed so...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO