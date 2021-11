The Jackson Broncs finished their 2021 football season in the same manner 2020 ended: watching their “Broncs” rivals from Cody celebrating a state championship. It was a tough pill to swallow for Jackson seniors, who hoped to go out on a winning note at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie last Friday. But the 41-24 loss was made tolerable knowing you gave your all. And these Broncs did.

