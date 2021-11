For more than a year, my colleagues and I have been publishing a monthly COVID-19 Nursing Home Dashboard tracking the impact of COVID-19 on nursing home residents and staff. That's 14 months assembling data on how many nursing homes are understaffed or don't have enough personal protective equipment (PPE), 14 months documenting the rates of COVID-19 infections among residents and staff. And worst of all, 14 months reporting on the catastrophic loss of life. We have now lost more than 150,000 of our most frail and vulnerable friends and family members to this virus in nursing homes.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 13 DAYS AGO