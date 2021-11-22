ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Target to close stores on Thanksgiving this year and beyond

By Carrie Mihalcik
CNET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTarget on Monday said one change spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic is here to stay: its stores being closed on Thanksgiving Day. The retailer said in January that it would close stores on Thanksgiving 2021, but it's now making that standard policy, saying stores will be closed on...

