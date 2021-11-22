ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

SpongeBob SquarePants Memes: 13 Surprising Things We Never Knew About Patrick Star

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Have you ever wondered what Patrick Star's full name was or what his actual birthday is? Sometimes the TV show would give us nuggets of fun facts like these. But you have to look really closely to catch them. Have you also noticed discrepancies and continuity errors? They can be really...

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

Seinfeld: 9 fun facts you never knew about the sitcom

Seinfeld began as a poorly received show titled The Seinfeld Chronicles in 1989, and concluded as a beloved sitcom nine years later that still pervades pop culture to this day. The episodes themselves were—and continue to be—amusing, but what happened behind the scenes has its own intrigue: For example, that now-famous opening music was actually unique to each episode, and one of the only episodes the cast vetoed was about guns. Read about those and more little-known facts about the show below.
TV SHOWS
bubbleblabber.com

Review: SpongeBob SquarePants “Something Narwhal This Way Comes/C.H.U.M.S”

Two familiar faces from SpongeBob’s past visit. Plankton finds an unlikely ally in the sewers. It’s a SpongeBob SquarePants takeover in the world of Nickelodeon this week. The channel is shelling out their nautical nonsense with a night of brand new adventures in Bikini Bottom. One of which is the return of the Nicktoon classic as it continues its 13th season with two wacky episodes that’ll fill your square pants with joy.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Nickelodeon Releases Spongebob & Star Trek Prodigy Character Mashup

Nickelodeon released a SpongeBob and Star Trek Prodigy character mashup. The Internet reacted about as well as you would expect to such a bizarre pairing. Janeway, Dal, Gwynala, Rok-Tahk, Zero, and Chakotay are all mixed with SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward, Mr. Krabs, and Gary. It's some weird times, but surreal imagery does absolute numbers on the Internet. Especially imagery that might keep you up at night. Check out more of the wild mashup down below. It's clear that Nickelodeon is hoping for a hit with Prodigy. Early returns indicate that they might be onto something there. The company already renewed the show for Season 2 and the initial run of episodes isn't even done yet. Star Trek has been an area of interest for the network since all the different companies under the ViacomCBS umbrella banded together recently. With the existence of Paramount+, it only becomes more necessary to have some content to fill the streaming service. Even better if younger audiences grow with the franchise as well.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Al Roker's SpongeBob Squarepants Impression Has Macy's Parade Fans Rolling

Al Roker has Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewers cracking up over what people are calling a "surprisingly good" impression of SpongeBob Squarepants. Roker showed off his imitation of the iconic cartoon character during Thursday morning's broadcast of the parade, dipping into a recognizable nasally tone while announcing the arrival of the SpongeBob balloon on the New York City streets.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Man Ray
Soompi

First Impressions: 5 Things We Loved And 1 Thing We Hated About The “Melancholia” Premiere

“Melancholia” is a new tvN series airing on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and we are very excited. The series is a romance drama surrouding two people who share a love for math. The director Kim Sang Hyub is notable for his projects “Extraordinary You” and “True Beauty,” so we already knew that he would do a good job of making the series engaging and interesting. Curious to know what we thought of the first two episodes? Keep reading to find out!
TV SERIES
Elle

Ahsoka: Everything We Know About the New Star Wars Series

The Star Wars universe has never been lacking in ardent followers, but few characters have captured the imagination and adoration of fans in quite the style of Ahsoka Tano, first introduced as Anakin Skywalker's apprentice in the beloved animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Quickly becoming as important to the franchise as some of its much more established figureheads, Ahsoka finally made her live-action debut in 2020, when Rosario Dawson slipped on her tentacular hair for the second season of The Mandalorian.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memes
Outsider.com

Andy Griffith Revealed Ron Howard Never Considered Him a Father Figure Despite On-Screen Relationship

Today, Ron Howard is one of the top directors in Hollywood. His directorial credits include Apollo 13, Backdraft, The Da Vinci Code, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and many more. However, his journey to stardom started on the small screen. He and the cast and crew of Happy Days made huge waves in the television world. The show was so popular that its theme song topped the charts and it spawned several spinoff shows, including Mork and Mindy which launched Robin Williams’ career. Additionally, it gave us the phrase, “Jumping the shark.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy