YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This year, only 32% of Americans say they will hit the road over Thanksgiving and many of them are citing gas prices as the reason why. According to Gas Buddy, the number of people saying they will drive over the holiday has declined by 35% compared to last year, and in 2019, 65% of Americans said they would travel over Thanksgiving.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO