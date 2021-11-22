ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Borrowing costs in U.S. dollars via FX swaps at near 1-year highs

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LONDON (Reuters) – Borrowing costs for U.S. dollars in currency derivatives markets rose to their highest levels in nearly...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

U.S. stock futures, oil rally as sentiment steadies

SYDNEY (Reuters) – U.S. stock futures led a market rebound on Monday as investors prepared to wait a few weeks to see if the Omicron coronavirus variant would really derail economic recoveries and the tightening plans of some central banks. Oil prices bounced more than $3 a barrel to recoup...
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Buying the Omicron dip

A look at the day ahead from Danilo Masoni. Sell first, get answers later. With stocks near lifetime peaks, the Black Friday reaction to the new fast-spreading virus strain Omicron was hardly surprising. But a weekend later, investors look heavily engaged in buying the dip, as markets take a more...
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Stocks, oil rebound as calm returns after Omicron hit

LONDON (Reuters) – A semblance of calm returned to world markets on Monday as investors waited for more details to assess the severity of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the world economy, allowing battered stock markets and oil prices to recover. European shares and U.S. stock futures firmed, oil prices...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Dollars#Fx#Reuters#Refinitiv Data
Shore News Network

Dollar steadies near 16-month high; New Zealand dollar weakens

LONDON (Reuters) -The dollar index held near 16-month highs on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was picked for a second term, reinforcing market expectations that U.S. interest rates will rise in 2022. Currency markets have been mostly driven in recent months by market perceptions of the different paces...
theedgemarkets.com

Asian FX resist US dollar strength, Thai stocks hit over two-year high

BENGALURU (Nov 24): Emerging market currencies in Asia were resilient on Wednesday, even as rate-hike bets strengthened the US dollar, while Thai stocks rose after the country's finance minister said that the monetary policy must stay accommodative to aid fiscal policy. The yuan, Philippine peso, Taiwanese dollar and South Korean...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
investing.com

FX Positioning: Where Are The Dollar Longs?

The dollar’s appreciation in November still hasn’t emerged in CFTC FX positioning data that continues to show most G10 currencies’ net positions rising against USD. EUR positioning has slightly decreased but has not dipped into oversold territory, while GBP shorts have mounted. Still, there is no evidence that this is due to rising Brexit risk.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Dollar Edges Lower; Remains Near Over Four Year High Versus Yen

Investing.com - The dollar edged lower Tuesday, handing back some of the previous session’s gains but remained near a new four-and-a-half-year high against the yen after Jerome Powell was nominated for a second term as chairman of the Federal Reserve. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

Asian FX fall as US dollar firms, Indonesia shares hit record high

BENGALURU (Nov 19): Most emerging Asian currencies fell on Friday, with the South Korean won leading losses, as the US dollar firmed broadly while Indonesian shares hit a record high after the country swung to a current account surplus amid a brightening economic outlook. The South Korean won dropped by...
WORLD
International Business Times

UK Inflation Spikes To Ten-year High On Energy Costs

British inflation spiked close to a ten-year high in October on increased energy bills and resurgent post-lockdown demand, data showed Wednesday, sparking talk of a pre-Christmas interest rate hike. The annual rate jumped to 4.2 percent, the highest level since November 2011, the Office for National Statistics said. That followed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

UK inflation: Energy and fuel costs push level to near-decade high

UK inflation has increased to a near-decade high as soaring energy and fuel prices drove the increases across the board. The ONS said the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation rose sharply from 3.1% in September to 4.2% last month – the highest level since December 2011 and a bigger jump than had been expected.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Gold Up, but Near Rent Lows, as Strong U.S. Retail Sales Data Boosts Dollar

Investing.com – Gold was up on Wednesday morning in Asia but remained near a recent low as strong U.S. retail sales reading drove the dollar close to a 16-month high. Gold futures were up 0.14% to $1,856.70 by 11:48 PM ET (4:48 AM GMT). The dollar, which normally moves inversely to gold, edged up on Wednesday and was near a 16-month high.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Market update: US Dollar Index at 1-yr high with stocks mix

USDIndex up and currently settled at 96.25, after hawkish Fed Bullard and strong retail sales, production and trade prices. UK Inflation at the highest in a decade due to energy costs (4.2% y/y VS 3.9% y/y) & strong labour data adding pressure on the BoE to deliver the long flagged rate hike at the December meeting.
STOCKS
investing.com

Dollar Near Multi-Month Highs; Sterling Gains on Inflation Surge

Investing.com - The dollar traded higher Wednesday, benefiting from the release of strong retail sales during the previous session, while sterling climbed after a hot inflation release pointed to a December Bank of England interest rate hike. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

66K+
Followers
30K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy