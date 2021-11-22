Borrowing costs in U.S. dollars via FX swaps at near 1-year highs

Investing.com – Gold was up on Wednesday morning in Asia but remained near a recent low as strong U.S. retail sales reading drove the dollar close to a 16-month high. Gold futures were up 0.14% to $1,856.70 by 11:48 PM ET (4:48 AM GMT). The dollar, which normally moves inversely to gold, edged up on Wednesday and was near a 16-month high.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO