A few months ago, on Instagram Live, I toured the iconic Beverly House, also known as The Hearst Estate. I’ve driven past this gorgeous structure hundreds of times. And I always wondered what it looked like on the inside. Then I saw a line of people on the property and realized they were having an estate sale. I immediately texted my friend, who I was on the way of meeting, telling her the change of plans. After paying the $20 fee, we were in! I decided to go live on Instagram, because I knew my followers would enjoy a mansion tour. Originally, I wanted it to be a graceful and elegant tour. Of course, it turned into a comedy thriller, because people kept following me and telling me to stop filming. I didn’t listen and kept running to the next room. Take a look inside the gorgeous house that I toured (and almost got asked to leave) below.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO